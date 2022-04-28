Zendure Announces "Smaller, Lighter, Quieter" Power Stations

SuperBase 1000M and 600M feature a metal enclosure and fanless, vent-free design for "whisper-quiet" operation.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure has just released their newest power stations, SuperBase 1000M and 600M. The space-saving power stations are smaller and lighter than comparable power supplies and are designed for agile mobile lifestyles as well as spontaneous excursions.

The "M Series'' power stations use a metal housing to dissipate heat instead of fans. This allows for a smaller product that runs quieter and is less susceptible to dust and water. Without fans, SuperBase 1000M and 600M create a fraction of the noise that traditional power stations produce. The new power stations peak at around 30Db, approximately as quiet as a whisper. The quiet operation makes it an ideal choice for users who hope to sleep near their power stations.

SuperBase 1000M and 600M can be charged from a variety of sources, including the power grid, solar panels or a car's "cigarette lighter" port. This versatility should prove attractive for people who live off the grid or who want to upgrade their home emergency preparedness kits.

Zendure's power stations offer pure sine wave AC output and a total of 9 output ports: two 1,000W AC outputs, a 100W USB-C PD port, three 12W USB-A ports, a 126W "cigarette lighter" output (100W input), and two 72W DC outputs. The arrangement of the ports is intended to accommodate a variety of use scenarios, including home emergency preparedness, van-life, camping, parties, and outdoor work around the house.

SuperBase M is now available for pre-order on the company's website, with "Early Bird" discounts available for a limited time.

Zendure is a portable power company with a focus on sustainable energy located in Silicon Valley in the United States and the Guangdong - Hong Kong - Macao Greater Bay Area in China. Since its establishment, Zendure has continuously launched innovative products, made rapid breakthroughs in the core technologies of energy storage and power supplies, and continues to bring pleasant surprises to the user experience. The company recently received a multi-million dollar series-A round of funding through a joint investment from Shanghai GP Capital and YOTRIO group.

