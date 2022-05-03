BuildOps Delivers Advanced End-to-End Service and Project Management Solution for Joint Sage Intacct Customers

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildOps today announced a vital new partnership with Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses. As part of this new relationship, BuildOps has integrated with Sage Intacct and Sage Intacct Construction, Sage's cloud financial management solutions designed to meet the unique needs of many firms, including construction companies. Used together, BuildOps and Sage Intacct will streamline and integrate Service Management, Project Management, Dispatching, Time Capture, and core financial management activities – from initial quote to final closeout.

BuildOps and Sage Intacct will streamline and integrate Service Management, Project Management, Dispatching, and more.

"Connected cloud solutions are the future of construction-, service-, and project-based technology," said BuildOps' Head of Growth, Glen West. "By ensuring a seamless transition of service and project data from BuildOps to any one of the Sage Intacct versions, firms can expect significant improvements in workflow efficiency, information accuracy, and cost savings."

Both BuildOps and Sage Intacct are designed to eliminate the need for paper-based processes, improve data access, and enable collaboration among teams; a hallmark of cloud-based software solutions. "In many ways, BuildOps and Sage share the same vision for technology and meeting the needs of our customers," said Melody Williams, Head of Business Development for Sage Intacct. "As technology providers, we have both seen the positive impacts of our cloud platforms, and we look forward to the many benefits this new integration will deliver for our joint customers."

The new integration is available from BuildOps or via the Sage Intacct Marketplace .

About BuildOps

BuildOps is an all-in-one cloud-based software solution that empowers commercial HVAC, plumbing, electrical and mechanical contractors to efficiently and effectively manage operations and field service on a single platform while maximizing efficiency and driving profitability. Founded in 2018, BuildOps has gone on to transform the lives of commercial contractors across the industry.

