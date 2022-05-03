High Mark Construction Redefines What To Expect From a Contractor

- Brand Refresh Showcases Company's Dedication to Unmatched Customer Concierge Service -

BALTIMORE, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High Mark Construction (HMC), one of the Mid-Atlantic's leading commercial and general contracting firms specializing in exterior renovations and repair, unveiled today a complete corporate brand refresh that includes new brand messaging, a new logo, marketing collateral, and website. The new branding showcases a forward-thinking company that's revolutionized the home and commercial contracting experience, rooted in the company's personalized concierge service.

High Mark Construction--Experience a Marked Improvement. (PRNewswire)

Since its incorporation in 2018, HMC has made excellence in customer-to-contractor relationships the bedrock of its brand difference, working diligently to cast aside the negative cliches that have long tarnished so many contractors. As a result, clients consistently praise HMC for delivering outstanding work and fantastic personal service, as evidenced by dozens of verified five-star ratings on Google Reviews.

Each HMC customer has an assigned project manager serving as a central point of contact for every aspect of the job. This support is especially helpful with storm restoration, one of HMC's specialties. After a catastrophe, clients need an expert advocate to liaison directly with insurance companies to secure full compensation for all damages.

"We pride ourselves on not just being a contractor, but a true partner for our clients," says Owner Mike Kimball . "We built our business on the idea that there's a better way to offer contracting services and provide an alternative to the frustrations people may have had with other vendors. High Mark Construction has always been different, and now this brand refresh is the inflection point for our customers to begin the experience of what we call a Marked Difference."

To bring this message to life, HMC partnered with Vitamin , the Baltimore-based integrated marketing agency.

"It's been a wonderful collaboration working with the HMC team," said Michael Karfakis, founder of Vitamin. "The executive and marketing teams at HMC were flexible enough to consider new ideas and willing to step up where necessary to help craft a brand that truly reflects who HMC is today and who HMC will be in the future. We will now leverage the assets we have created to solidify an ongoing lead generation effort using the website as the hub. It's all about ROI and we are excited to show HMC the return this effort provides."

