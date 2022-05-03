pSemi 5G Massive MIMO Webinar Explores New SOI Technology Opportunities

Industry Thought Leaders, System Designers and Curious Engineers Invited to Consider 5G Possibilities

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- pSemi® Corporation, a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, announces its sponsorship of a Microwave Journal webinar titled "New Opportunities for SOI Technology in 5G Massive MIMO Base Stations." pSemi's technical director of RFIC design, Payman Shanjani, will deliver the presentation on Thursday, May 26 at 8 a.m. PST/ 11 a.m. EST.

As more 5G massive MIMO base stations replace remote radio units (RRU), it creates new opportunities to leverage silicon-on-insulator (SOI) technology to reduce cost and power consumption while improving performance and integrability. Unlike traditional base stations that require high-breakdown voltage technologies, massive MIMO structures utilize many RF lines with lower power transmitters and higher isolation requirements. This transition makes SOI the most suitable solution for both sub-6 GHz and mmWave active antenna systems (AAS).

This webinar will address:

Benefits and challenges of massive MIMO versus traditional RRU base stations

System and specification requirements of RF building blocks

Opportunities for utilizing SOI technology in RF components

How to leverage SOI to realize hybrid beamforming and phase-shifting topologies

Practical examples of existing SOI-based RF components utilized in AAS

To register for the webinar, please click here.

After the live webinar, a video recording will be available on the Microwave Journal website in the events section.

About pSemi

pSemi Corporation is a Murata company driving semiconductor integration. pSemi builds on Peregrine Semiconductor's 30-year legacy of technology advancements and strong IP portfolio but with a new mission: to enhance Murata's world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog and mixed-signal solutions. With a strong foundation in RF integration, pSemi's product portfolio now spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning and RF frontends. These intelligent and efficient semiconductors enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices and healthcare. From headquarters in San Diego and offices around the world, pSemi's team explores new ways to make electronics for the connected world smaller, thinner, faster and better. To view pSemi's semiconductor advancements or to join the pSemi team, visit www.psemi.com.

