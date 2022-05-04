LHC Group announces first quarter 2022 financial results

LAFAYETTE, La., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
- Net service revenue increased 8.9% to $571.5 million.
- Adjusted net revenue was $575.5 million
- Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $19.5 million, or $0.64 per diluted share.
- Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $33.4 million, or $1.09 adjusted earnings per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $54.5 million.
Operational and Strategic Highlights
- LHC Group's quality and patient satisfaction scores continue to exceed the national average as the Company remains a leader among industry peers.
- Home Health quality star ratings continue to improve from 4.12 in the January 2022 release to 4.20 in April 2022 release and to 4.25 in the CMS July 2022 preview.
- Organic growth in total home health admissions increased 1.6% in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021.
- Organic growth in hospice admissions increased 4.0% in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021.
- On May 3, 2022, LHC Group announced that it has finalized a joint venture partnership for in-home services with Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville, Georgia.
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$ 7,680
$ 9,809
Receivables:
Patient accounts receivable
376,968
348,820
Other receivables
11,219
13,780
Total receivables
388,187
362,600
Prepaid taxes
13,195
—
Prepaid income taxes
19,004
7,531
Prepaid expenses
22,636
28,401
Other current assets
34,538
24,801
Total current assets
485,240
433,142
Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $101,643 and $98,394, respectively
156,673
153,959
Goodwill
1,747,504
1,748,426
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $20,772 and $19,152, respectively
397,973
400,002
Operating lease right of use asset
111,954
113,399
Other assets
44,196
46,693
Total assets
$ 2,943,540
$ 2,895,621
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
$ 103,151
$ 98,118
Salaries, wages, and benefits payable
86,049
100,532
Self-insurance reserves
41,331
33,784
Contract liabilities - deferred revenue
43,922
106,489
Current operating lease payable
37,633
37,630
Amounts due to governmental entities
4,475
5,447
Current liabilities - deferred employer payroll tax
26,790
26,790
Total current liabilities
343,351
408,790
Deferred income taxes
76,749
70,026
Income taxes payable
7,537
7,320
Revolving credit facility
773,270
661,197
Long-term operating lease liabilities
77,287
78,688
Total liabilities
1,278,194
1,226,021
Noncontrolling interest — redeemable
17,539
17,501
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock – $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock — $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,687,528 and 36,549,524
367
365
Treasury stock — 6,128,754 and 5,915,110 shares at cost, respectively
(193,470)
(164,790)
Additional paid-in capital
984,784
979,642
Retained earnings
770,479
751,025
Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity
1,562,160
1,566,242
Noncontrolling interest — non-redeemable
85,647
85,857
Total stockholders' equity
1,647,807
1,652,099
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,943,540
$ 2,895,621
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Net service revenue
$ 571,495
$ 524,835
Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
350,388
310,272
Gross margin
221,107
214,563
General and administrative expenses
184,359
163,249
Impairment of intangibles and other
1,229
177
Operating income
35,519
51,137
Interest expense
(4,171)
(263)
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
31,348
50,874
Income tax expense
6,369
9,441
Net income
24,979
41,433
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
5,525
6,774
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$ 19,454
$ 34,659
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ 0.64
$ 1.11
Diluted
$ 0.64
$ 1.10
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
30,478
31,165
Diluted
30,603
31,432
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Operating activities:
Net income
$ 24,979
$ 41,433
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
5,617
4,999
Amortization of operating lease right of use asset
10,128
8,918
Stock-based compensation expense
4,376
3,513
Deferred income taxes
6,723
7,717
Loss on disposal of assets
155
31
Impairment of intangibles and other
1,229
177
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Receivables
(25,538)
(28,805)
Prepaid expenses
5,765
(3,980)
Other assets
(7,192)
1,627
Prepaid income taxes
(11,473)
—
Prepaid taxes
(13,195)
—
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
10,602
(2,894)
Salaries, wages, and benefits payable
(6,936)
20,451
Contract liabilities - deferred revenue
(62,567)
—
Operating lease liabilities
(10,046)
(8,925)
Income taxes payable
217
1,119
Net amounts due to/from governmental entities
2,200
(575)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(64,956)
44,806
Investing activities:
Purchases of property, building and equipment
(6,442)
(4,849)
Proceeds from sale of property, building and equipment
—
45
Proceeds from sale of an entity
—
200
Minority interest investments
(100)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(6,542)
(4,604)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from line of credit
374,428
—
Payments on line of credit
(262,355)
(20,000)
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
698
649
Payments on repurchasing common stock
(34,565)
—
Noncontrolling interest distributions
(5,697)
(5,704)
Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation
(3,140)
(9,541)
Purchase of additional controlling interest
—
(142)
Sale of noncontrolling interest
—
284
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
69,369
(34,454)
Change in cash
(2,129)
5,748
Cash at beginning of period
9,809
286,569
Cash at end of period
$ 7,680
$ 292,317
Non-Cash Financing Activity:
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Interest paid
$ 3,519
$ 495
Income taxes paid
$ 10,944
$ 621
Non-Cash Operating Activity:
Operating right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations
$ 9,371
$ 11,748
Reduction to right of use assets and liabilities
$ (688)
$ —
Non-Cash Investing Activity:
Net working capital adjustment
$ (102)
$ —
Accrued capital expenditures
$ 372
$ 1,973
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
Home health
Hospice
Home and
Facility-
HCI
Total
Net service revenue
$ 387,892
$ 101,906
$ 44,340
$ 32,139
$ 5,218
$ 571,495
Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
228,207
66,065
28,955
24,205
2,956
350,388
General and administrative expenses
126,807
31,345
11,418
11,428
3,361
184,359
Impairment of intangibles and other
449
726
54
—
—
1,229
Operating income (loss)
32,429
3,770
3,913
(3,494)
(1,099)
35,519
Interest expense
(2,970)
(498)
(413)
(208)
(82)
(4,171)
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
29,459
3,272
3,500
(3,702)
(1,181)
31,348
Income tax expense (benefit)
4,769
596
2,258
(962)
(292)
6,369
Net income (loss)
24,690
2,676
1,242
(2,740)
(889)
24,979
Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
4,596
680
85
171
(7)
5,525
Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder
$ 20,094
$ 1,996
$ 1,157
$ (2,911)
$ (882)
$ 19,454
Total assets
$ 1,756,250
$ 803,004
$ 240,195
$ 80,831
$ 63,260
$ 2,943,540
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Home health
Hospice
Home and
Facility-
HCI
Total
Net service revenue
$ 373,828
$ 62,734
$ 49,125
$ 33,369
$ 5,779
$ 524,835
Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
212,373
38,570
34,872
21,175
3,282
310,272
General and administrative expenses
119,397
18,127
11,529
11,257
2,939
163,249
Impairment of intangibles and other
177
—
—
—
—
177
Operating income (loss)
41,881
6,037
2,724
937
(442)
51,137
Interest expense
(182)
(36)
(24)
(14)
(7)
(263)
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
41,699
6,001
2,700
923
(449)
50,874
Income tax expense (benefit)
7,890
1,067
518
57
(91)
9,441
Net income (loss)
33,809
4,934
2,182
866
(358)
41,433
Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
4,849
1,015
279
657
(26)
6,774
Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$ 28,960
$ 3,919
$ 1,903
$ 209
$ (332)
$ 34,659
Total assets
$ 1,785,486
$ 308,009
$ 262,538
$ 97,692
$ 69,129
$ 2,522,854
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT CONSOLIDATED KEY STATISTICAL AND FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Key Data:
2022
2021
Home Health Services:
Locations
546
531
Total new admissions
113,122
107,922
Episodic new admissions
68,154
67,392
Average daily census
85,347
83,938
Average episodic daily census
53,278
54,597
Completed episodes
100,527
101,736
Average reimbursement per completed episodes
$
2,934
$
2,856
Total visits
2,118,072
2,057,632
Total episodic visits
1,287,101
1,288,653
Average visits per episodes
12.8
12.7
Organic growth: (1)
Revenue
0.6
%
3.1
%
Episodic revenue
(1.8)
%
1.4
%
Total new admissions
1.6
%
(0.4)
%
Episodic new admissions
(2.4)
%
(4.3)
%
Average daily census
(0.8)
%
10.1
%
Average episodic daily census
(5.0)
%
3.5
%
Completed episodes
(3.2)
%
(0.7)
%
Hospice Services:
Locations
169
120
Admissions
8,376
5,451
Average daily census
7,065
4,411
Patient days
635,821
396,974
Average revenue per patient day
$
163.04
$
161.88
Organic growth: (1)
Total new admissions
4.0
%
7.5
%
Home and Community-Based Services:
Locations
135
129
Average daily census
12,079
13,711
Billable hours
1,673,692
1,901,281
Revenue per billable hour
$
27.15
$
26.04
Facility-Based Services:
Long-term Acute Care
Locations
12
12
Average revenue per patient day
$
1,449
$
1,518
Average Daily Census
228
235
(1)
Organic growth is calculated as the sum of same store plus de novo for the period divided by total from the same period in the prior year.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC.
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
19,454
$
34,659
Add (net of tax):
Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)
3,019
—
Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)
2,132
131
COVID-19 impact:
PPE, supplies and wages (3)
—
8,852
ERP implementation (4)
1,692
—
Cost improvement initiatives (5)
3,642
—
Cost report and contract settlements (6)
3,498
—
Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
33,437
$
43,642
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
0.64
$
1.10
Add (net of tax):
Acquisition and de novo expenses (1)
0.10
—
Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)
0.07
0.01
COVID-19 impact:
PPE, supplies and wages (3)
—
0.28
ERP implementation (4)
0.05
—
Cost improvement initiatives (5)
0.12
—
Cost report and contract settlements (6)
0.11
—
Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
1.09
$
1.39
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
19,454
$
34,659
Add:
Income tax expense
6,369
9,441
Interest expense, net
4,171
263
Depreciation and amortization
5,617
4,999
Adjustment items (*)
18,904
12,167
Adjusted EBITDA
$
54,515
$
61,529
* Adjustment items (pre-tax):
Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)
4,081
—
Closures/relocation/consolidations (2)
2,882
177
COVID-19 PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)
—
11,990
ERP implementation (4)
2,287
—
Cost improvement initiatives (5)
4,924
—
Cost report and contract settlements (6)
4,730
—
Total adjustments
$
18,904
$
12,167
1.
Expenses and other costs associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions, de novos and the pending acquisition by UnitedHealth Group. ($4.1 million pre-tax in the three months ended March 31, 2022).
2.
Loss on the sale of an asset and other expenses associated with a closure or consolidation, including impairment ($2.9 million pre-tax in the three months ended March 31, 2022); expenses associated with the impairment on a closed home health location which occurred in the first quarter of 2021($0.2 million pre-tax in the three months ended March 31, 2021).
3.
COVID-19 related expenses for purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), supplies and wage adjustments (No adjustments were made in the three months ended March 31, 2022; $12.0 million pre-tax in the three months ended March 31, 2021).
4.
Expenses and other costs associated with the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning software ($2.3 million pre-tax in the three months ended March 31, 2022).
5.
Expenses associated with cost improvement initiatives implemented in the first quarter of 2022, which consisted of contract terminations and general and administrative cost reductions ($4.9 million pre-tax in the three months ended March 31, 2022).
6.
Expenses associated with a 2004 cost report settlement along with other disputed contract settlements ($4.7 million pre-tax in the three months ended March 31, 2022).
