San Francisco Bay University Welcomes Students Back to Campus

FREMONT, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco Bay University welcomes back students to its new campus at 161 Mission Falls Lane. With a higher demand for applications, the university has made drastic improvements to the buildings on campus and expanded its classroom and collaborative learning capacity.

"The new campus and university-wide revitalization we've made will be transformative not just for our current student population but also for future generations of students who will come here," said Paul Choi, SFBU's Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. "We are so excited that they will have this outstanding space in which they can live, learn, and grow."

At the time of writing, applications for fall semester admission have increased by 207% compared to last year and are on track for a 484% increase at the current rate. The increase is due to several factors, including an expanding reputation as a top-tier university and a state-of-the-art new campus in Silicon Valley, which provides ample space for students and faculty alike. In addition, the university's student body has become even more diverse in recent years, attracting students from many different parts of the world. As a result of these factors, the university projects that it will continue to grow rapidly in the coming years.

Choi closed, "we are truly excited by the wave of new interest in the university. The new applications are a great measure of SFBU's positive direction, and we're thrilled that we'll have an enhanced university experience through the addition of diverse and brilliant new students."

SFBU is a premier WASC/WSCUC-accredited, nonprofit university located in the San Francisco Bay Area/Silicon Valley. SFBU offers degree programs in computer science, engineering, technology, and management. Learn more at www.SFBU.edu .

