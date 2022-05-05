Latest innovations from RayStation, RayIntelligence and RayCare to be presented at ESTRO 2022

STOCKHOLM, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) will be showcasing the latest oncology software innovations at ESTRO 2022, to be held in Copenhagen, May 6-10. Attendees will be able to book demonstrations of RayStation®* treatment planning system, the cloud-based oncology analytics system RayIntelligence® and RayCare®* oncology information system during the congress.

New features of RayStation

Some of the new features of RayStation 11B, released in December 2021, are advanced algorithms to create synthetic CTs from cone beam CTs (CBCTs), the possibility to convert a physical dose to the biological equivalent dose EQD2, and support for evaluation of linear energy transfer (LET) for proton and other light ion plans. The new version also includes several improvements within machine learning, patient modeling, and photon and brachytherapy planning. The integration with oncology information system RayCare has also been further enhanced.

The latest within machine learning and the new product RayIntelligence

New deep learning planning models have been released and deep learning segmentation is now included for free for all RayStation customers.

RaySearch's latest product, the cloud-based oncology analytics system RayIntelligence, has recently been upgraded and new features, such as support for DICOM and new clinical goals dashboards, will be demonstrated during the congress.

New features of RayCare

RayCare 5B, that was released in December 2021, features full user configurability of all workflow configuration settings, including the possibility to create advanced workflow automation and configuring documents and forms. This gives clinics full control over their workflows and also ensures that workflows can be maintained to support and streamline the clinical processas as new procedures emerge. Other new features include access to key information related to planning and performing radiotherapy treatments in RayCare as well as support for toxicity management.

RaySearch live talks at ESTRO

Experts at RaySearch will give the following talks:

Erik Engwall , Development comptence group manager RaySearch Laboratories. May 7 , at 10:30-11:30. Read more Fast optimization of proton PBS arc therapy plans using early energy layer and spot selection reduces dose to organs at risk, by, Development comptence group manager RaySearch Laboratories., at 10:30-11:30. Read more here

May 8 , at 16:45-17:45. Read more Novel optimization functions designed for re-irradiation treatment planning, by Jakob Ödén, Research engineer, RaySearch Laborarories., at 16:45-17:45. Read more here

Exclusive preview at ESTRO – RaySearch and Accuray online adaptive radiotherapy solution

On May 6, RaySearch and Accuray will host an in-person event, giving participants a preview of what enables the next frontier in adaptive planning: true online, real-time adaptive radiotherapy for the Radixact® System and RayStation.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by over 800 clinics in more than 40 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

About RayStation

RayStation®* is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare®*. By harmonizing the treatment planning, the care of cancer patients worldwide is improved.

About RayCare

The RayCare®* oncology information system (OIS) is designed to support the many complex logistical challenges faced by today's oncology clinics. RayCare is closely integrated with RayStation®* and provides seamless access to all the powerful planning tools in RayStation and RayCommand®. The system efficiently coordinates activities in radiation therapy and offers advanced features for clinical workflow automation, and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare responds to the demand from clinics for a more user-friendly and workflow-oriented information system that can support the cancer care of the future.

About RayIntelligence

Data-driven oncology represents a new era in healthcare. RayIntelligence® is an innovative cloud-based oncology analytics system that gives meaning to data, empowering cancer centers to reach new levels of personalized care through insights based on clinical data.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)8 510 530 00, johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Björn Hårdemark, interim CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)709 564 217, bjorn.hardemark@raysearchlabs.com

