Palmer Leasing Group receives Gold Award for national excellence

Family-owned and operated Kenworth truck-leasing-and-rental franchise celebrates more than 40 years with a national excellence award from PacLease

INDIANAPOLIS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmer Leasing Group has been awarded a 2021 PacLease Gold Standards of Excellence Award for its superior performance as a PacLease truck-rental-and-leasing franchise. This award recognizes Palmer Leasing's achievements in leasing and rental sales management, customer commitment, program capabilities, asset management and franchise performance. Palmer Leasing Group has been an Indianapolis-based PacLease franchise utilizing Kenworth trucks for more than 40 years.

The Palmer Leasing team stands outside headquarters on S. Holt Road in Indianapolis with their recently-earned Gold Award. (PRNewswire)

Palmer Leasing Group General Manager Mark Fritcha shares, "This award from PacLease symbolizes our continued capability to meet high standards of excellence in all aspects of the business... It is a total team effort across leasing, rental, service, dealership personnel, administration and ownership to provide our customers with the quality Kenworth commercial truck leases and rentals they deserve."

Throughout the past five years, Palmer Leasing has expanded its fleet to more than 800 units, providing a comprehensive Kenworth lineup for over-the-road, less-than-truckload, final-mile and vocational customers. Encompassing both medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, customers across the region find individualized solutions for their unique transportation needs. With a full-service support package featuring 24/7 assistance, centralized toll billing, telematics, fuel tax reporting, substitute units, permits, tires, insurance and safety training, Palmer Leasing customers are maximizing uptime, increasing their bottom line and moving critical goods to their destinations.

Fritcha adds, "These are challenging times for our industry and customers' businesses with rising operating costs, supply chain issues, escalating finance rates and new truck constraints. We, like our customers, feel these dynamics, but we meet them head-on with the best solutions and transparency. I think our customer base appreciates that approach. We'll continue to serve them with custom truck-rental-and-leasing solutions to meet market demands."

About Palmer Leasing Group – Palmer Leasing Group is an Indianapolis-based full-service leasing and rental PacLease franchise serving customers across Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois with Class Six through Eight commercial trucks. Founded in 1981, the Palmer Leasing fleet consists of more than 800 Kenworth trucks for a wide range of applications, including over-the-road, less-than-truckload, final-mile and vocational.

About Palmer Trucks – Palmer Trucks, Inc. is the regional leader in the sale, lease, rental, fabrication, repair and finance of Kenworth ® - The World's Best ® medium and heavy-duty trucks. Founded in Indianapolis during July of 1965 by Eldon Palmer, the company has since expanded as a third-generation company throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with more than 650 team members and a network of 12 dealerships. The company is an A+ -accredited-member of the Better Business Bureau.

In 2020, Palmer Trucks is celebrating 55 years of business as a multi-state, family-owned Kenworth dealer group. (PRNewsfoto/Palmer Trucks) (PRNewswire)

