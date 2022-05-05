Philips GoPix 1 Presented with 2022 iF Design & Red Dot Awards

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The recently released world's slimmest and pocket-sized projector, Philips GoPix 1, has been awarded the 2022 iF Design Award and Red Dot Award for its excellent product design.

Philips Projection is very enthusiastic about being granted these awards. It validates our company's mission to produce high-quality pocket projection technology and deliver products that showcase our creative qualities in device conception and design.

"We are delighted and honored to receive these two world-renowned awards: Red Dot and iF Design 2022. Crafted to be the Ultimate Companion for Digital Nomads, the GoPix 1 creates the perfect alliance between design and functionality. It is undoubtedly a unique projector that offers an exceptional visual experience thanks to its high-end features and finishes. These awards reinforce our commitment to innovate to improve people's lives," said Dan Mamane, President of Screeneo Innovation SA.

The Philips GoPix 1 is a premium, portable, and ultra-slim pocket-sized DLP LED projector that delivers up to 75" of entertainment in nearly any location. Featuring a built-in battery with power bank compatibility, the GoPix 1 delivers true portability and up to 2 hours of entertainment without a power cord. The USB-C video and an HDMI port lets you connect to all your smart devices, including laptops, smartphones, and more. You can also use the USB-C charge with any PD charger, so you won't need to bring extras in your bag. At only 18mm (0.71 inches) thin, the GoPix 1 is the world's most elegant, slimmest, and brightest projector.

The Philips GoPix 1 comes with remote control, tripod, USB-C video, and HDMI cables and is available now, starting from 329 EUR / 329 USD.

About Screeneo Innovation SA (Philips Projection)

Screeneo Innovation SA, also known as Philips Projection, was created in 2018 and is an exclusive global brand licensing partner of PHILIPS. The company has acquired all the global rights to the PHILIPS brand for handheld, ultra-short throw projectors, and digital TV receivers. Screeneo Innovation SA is responsible for the design, manufacturing, sales, customer support, and serves as a global distributor of these products.

For more product information, please visit: www.usa.philips.com/c-m-so/projectors.

