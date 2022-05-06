Creatd's WHE Agency Increases Audience Reach by 26 Million Since Start of 2022; WHE's Brand Partnerships Expand Along with New Talent Acquisitions

-During 2022 thus far, WHE's combined reach has grown by an additional 26 million followers.

-The addition of new celebrity and entertainment influencers is expected to translate into higher revenue potential for WHE.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of WHE Agency , today provided an update on WHE's recent accomplishments and expansion efforts. So far this year, WHE has continued to elevate its influencer roster, signing on numerous celebrity, entertainment, and lifestyle influencers. In total, these new talent acquisitions have led to WHE's total audience reach increasing by over 26 million this year so far. Simultaneously, WHE continues to advance the caliber and value of its brand relationships, having recently brokered partnerships on influencers' behalf with brands including Alfa Romeo, CBS, Amazon, Target, Disney, Warby Parker, CVS, Kay Jewelers, Walmart, Gerber, Masterclass, Procter & Gamble, Nike, and NFL.

WHE Agency Increases Audience Reach by 26 Million Since Start of 2022 (PRNewswire)

Among the prominent additions to WHE's roster of creator talent this year are:

615 House Nashville is a new pop & country music collaboration and home to rising artists that have amassed large audiences and notoriety through platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Spotify, and Apple Music. The house works to provide a community of like-minded artists with the desire to create, collaborate, and cross-promote their original music. Since its establishment, 615 House has grown its total reach to over 1.7 million followers and added to their lineup of up-and-coming country artists, including Cooper Alan and Thomas Mac . is a new pop & country music collaboration and home to rising artists that have amassed large audiences and notoriety through platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Spotify, and Apple Music. The house works to provide a community of like-minded artists with the desire to create, collaborate, and cross-promote their original music. Since its establishment, 615 House has grown its total reach to over 1.7 million followers and added to their lineup of up-and-coming country artists, includingand

Meghan and Jack are breakout comedic TikTok creators who met and fell in love on the very platform they use to connect with their audience of over 4.3 million followers. As they continue to grow in influence and evolve as creators, Meghan and Jack continue to entertain their longtime followers by creating original content that highlights their relationship, as well as filming pranks, impressions, and tell-all videos. are breakout comedic TikTok creators who met and fell in love on the very platform they use to connect with their audience of over 4.3 million followers. As they continue to grow in influence and evolve as creators, Meghan and Jack continue to entertain their longtime followers by creating original content that highlights their relationship, as well as filming pranks, impressions, and tell-all videos.

Amazing Abigail Grace is a creator who has become quickly recognized for her success in using her platform to spread positivity, love, and encouragement to adults and families all over the world. Born with Cerebral Palsy, Abigail Grace turned her challenges into opportunity, using her platform to inspire her 100k followers across multiple channels. Among her many accomplishments, the rising star recently signed with a modeling agency and walked in a NYFW show, and has already partnered with brands such as Disney, Target, and Nike. is a creator who has become quickly recognized for her success in using her platform to spread positivity, love, and encouragement to adults and families all over the world. Born with Cerebral Palsy,turned her challenges into opportunity, using her platform to inspire herfollowers across multiple channels. Among her many accomplishments, the rising star recently signed with a modeling agency and walked in a NYFW show, and has already partnered with brands such as Disney, Target, and Nike.

Clara and Trey are newlyweds who found overnight notoriety on TikTok after sharing their wedding video and went on to capitalize on that early visibility to cultivate a highly engaged community of followers, which has already grown to a total of over 575,000 followers. Clara and Trey use their social platform to connect with their audience and display the fun and adventurous lifestyle of young, 20-something, married life. are newlyweds who found overnight notoriety on TikTok after sharing their wedding video and went on to capitalize on that early visibility to cultivate a highly engaged community of followers, which has already grown to a total of over 575,000 followers. Clara and Trey use their social platform to connect with their audience and display the fun and adventurous lifestyle of young, 20-something, married life.

Commented Tracy Willis, founder and CEO of WHE, "We are always seeking to expand and upgrade our roster to include creators that have a distinct and unique personal brand that aligns in the best way with the variety of brand partners in our network. The inclusion of our recent celebrity vertical and the expansion of our family and lifestyle vertical has allowed us to attract and collaborate with even more brands and continue to grow revenue. With Creatd as our parent company, WHE is uniquely positioned to continue our steady growth and momentum within the creator economy."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

Creatd: https://creatd.com/ ;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com/ ;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media/ ;

Investor Relations Contact: ir@creatd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

(PRNewsfoto/Creatd, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.