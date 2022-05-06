DESPITE SUPPLY CHAIN AND INFLATION-RELATED ISSUES, THE 2022 CONSTRUCTION SEASON BRINGS GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR SKILLED TRADE JOB SEEKERS

Following Pandemic Setbacks, More than 600,000 Construction-related Jobs Have Been Posted So Far This Year

TACOMA, Wash., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite supply chain and inflation-related issues, the construction industry is back in full swing following pandemic setbacks. In March, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that employment has continued to trend up returning the construction industry to its pre-pandemic (February 2020) level.

According to PeopleReady Skilled Trades, a specialized division of staffing giant PeopleReady, 618,000 new construction jobs have been posted in the first quarter of 2022. The company found a 28% increase in construction-related job postings over the last year. construction is an industry with ample opportunity for those who are ready to work

"This year's construction season will provide vital work to thousands of people who are looking for long- and short-term employment," said Jill Quinn, Executive Leader of PeopleReady Skilled Trades. "For construction employers looking to fill these critical gaps, experienced skilled trades staffing partners are an excellent source of skilled workers who are ready to get the job done."

Based on the PeopleReady Skilled Trades analysis of hundreds of thousands of job postings, some of the most in-demand construction occupations with job openings available right now include:

Maintenance and Repair Workers

Construction Laborers

Carpenters

Electricians

Painters

Plumbers, Pipefitters and Steamfitters

From helper and apprentice to master-level opportunities across a variety of trades, PeopleReady Skilled Trades connects tradespeople with work throughout the U.S. Search for jobs at skilled.peopleready.com/jobs.

About PeopleReady Skilled Trades

PeopleReady Skilled Trades is a specialized division of PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI). Since 1987, this specialized division has connected tradespeople and work across a wide range of trades, including carpentry, electrical, plumbing, welding, solar installations and more. Whether customers need a single tradesperson or require a coordinated effort to dispatch trades workers across multiple projects, PeopleReady Skilled Trades ensures they have the right people with the right tools, on-site and on time. Learn more at skilled.peopleready.com.

Press Contact:

Caroline Sabetti

Chief Marketing Officer, PeopleReady and PeopleScout & Senior Vice President of TrueBlue Communications

csabetti@trueblue.com

View original content:

SOURCE PeopleReady