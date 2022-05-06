SUSAN G. KOMEN® AND MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL TEAM UP TO HONOR MOMS FOR MOTHER'S DAY

DALLAS, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Mother's Day on Sunday May 8, Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, and Major League Baseball (MLB) are teaming up to put moms first and raise awareness to help reduce rates of breast cancer.

In 2022, nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. are expected to die from breast cancer – most women who get breast cancer do not have a family history of the disease and risk factors vary by race and ethnicity.

The partnership between Komen and MLB is a collaboration to support Komen's "Share a Moment with Mom" campaign through several on- and off-field activations that will educate individuals on the risk factors of breast cancer and raise money for research to find the cures. The "Share a Moment with Mom" campaign will debut a special Mother's Day tribute video, which will be released on Sunday on Komen's social media channels and website. The video will appear in stadiums and will feature MLB players with their moms such as Pete Alonso, Tim Anderson, Carlos Correa, Carlos Rodon, Mike Trout, and many others.

"Partnering with Major League Baseball gives Susan G. Komen a new platform and access to thousands of sports fans about the warning signs of breast cancer and the programs Komen offers to support people who are going through breast cancer now," said Paula Schneider, President and CEO of Susan G. Komen.

"Mother's Day is a special day to recognize and remember all the moms in our lives, and this year we chose to partner with Susan G. Komen to honor all those moms who have provided unwavering love and support, gentle compassion, and guidance, many of whom have been impacted by breast cancer," said April Brown, Vice President of Social Responsibility, Major League Baseball.

The Susan G. Komen and Major League Baseball partnership includes:

On Field:

One-of-a-kind, specially designed caps by New Era featuring pink Club logos (worn by all players, managers, coaches, and other on-field personnel)

A matching pair of Stance socks is available for every player

On-field personnel may wear pink wristbands and will wear the special breast cancer awareness, pink MLB silhouetted batter decals on Nike jerseys

Major League players may continue to use special pink bats provided by Louisville Slugger or another approved bat supplier

Commemorative base jewels

In Stadium:

Many Clubs across the League have partnered with Komen to honor moms in ballparks as part of Komen's "Share a Moment with Mom" program.

Special Komen Mother's Day Video will be shared in Major League Baseball stadiums across the country as well as Komen's website and social media handles.

For more information on the various clubs holding in stadium events on game days, contact Cristobal Martinez at Susan G. Komen at cmartinez@komen.org.

Media Contact: Cristobal Martinez

Susan G. Komen

972-701-2135

cmartinez@komen.org

