AERAS SUPPORTS A SUCCESSFUL & CLEAN KENTUCKY DERBY

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It was an exacta of clean proportions at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby thanks to Pittsburgh-based drone technology company AERAS.

For the second consecutive year, AERAS' drones were hard at work ensuring that Churchill Downs was as clean and safe as possible to welcome 147,294 fans to the most exciting two minutes in sports. The Derby returned to full capacity with jubilant crowds, as AERAS used its patented charged-electrostatic drones to sanitize the exterior seating area and its innovative drone technology to power wash exterior portions of the racetrack.

"It's always awesome to see this many sports fans safely enjoying live entertainment, and there are few live events where the environment is as electric as the Kentucky Derby," said Eric Lloyd, AERAS CEO and co-founder. "It's a blast to work with Pritchard Sports and Churchill Downs again to provide peace of mind to everyone in attendance at this massive event."

This was the first year that AERAS' pressure washing drones provided cleaning services at the racetrack. The newly developed technology provides cleaning services in an effective, efficient and environmentally conscious manner. AERAS prides itself on prioritizing precision, safety and speed while providing the most powerful pressure washing drones on the market.

"Our innovative technology continues to push the boundaries of what drones can do," said Jim Abel, Vice President of Corporate Development at AERAS. "We're pleased to help Churchill Downs offer the best possible experience to everyone in attendance."

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, AERAS is an innovative drone technology company setting new standards in the deployment and application of unmanned aerial systems. The company specializes in innovative drone technology applications for commercial sanitization, exterior building and window treatment, precision agriculture, infrastructure and public safety. As the only company certified by the FAA to use its patented, charged-electrostatic drone to sanitize indoor and outdoor venues, AERAS revolutionized how drones are used.

The company has pioneered and introduced its technology, fleet of custom drones, and proprietary software to markets throughout North America. Since 2020, AERAS has been at the forefront of UAS Research and Development as it sets the standards in drone technology.

