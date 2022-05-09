ALEX DOÑÉ JOINS PLATINUM EQUITY AS MANAGING DIRECTOR

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity announced today that Alex Doñé has joined the firm as a Managing Director responsible for global functions related to strategic planning, investor capital development and other firm leadership initiatives.

Platinum Equity announced today that Alex Doñé has joined the firm as a Managing Director. Mr. Doñé was most recently Chief Investment Officer for the New York City Comptroller’s Office Bureau of Asset Management where he oversaw more than $265 billion of assets for the New York City Retirement Systems and their more than 700,000 members, retirees, and beneficiaries. (PRNewswire)

Mr. Doñé was most recently Chief Investment Officer (CIO) for the New York City Comptroller's Office Bureau of Asset Management (NYC BAM) where he oversaw more than $265 billion of assets for the New York City Retirement Systems (NYCRS) and their more than 700,000 members, retirees, and beneficiaries. He left NYC BAM at the end of 2021 as the agency transitioned under a new city comptroller.

"We have known Alex for many years and have tremendous respect for him as an investor, advisor, leader and public servant," said Tom Gores, founder, chairman and CEO of Platinum Equity. "He is an accomplished executive and a person of great integrity who will be an important addition to our team."

Mark Barnhill, the Platinum Equity partner who leads investor capital development and is part of the firm's executive management committee, said Mr. Doñé will provide leadership and capabilities across a wide range of functional areas related to both Platinum's core investment funds business and other non-fund businesses and initiatives.

"Alex has a uniquely broad and well-informed view of the global investment landscape thanks to a career spanning nearly three decades in both the public and private sectors," said Mr. Barnhill. "He will bring valuable perspective as our fund platforms expand, our reach extends, and our ESG and responsible investing programs continue to evolve."

Mr. Doñé joined NYC BAM in 2012 and served as Executive Director of Private Equity; Head of Private Equity; Group Head – Private Markets; Deputy Chief Investment Officer – Private Markets; and Interim Chief Investment Officer before being named CIO in 2018. The five NYC pension funds are investors in Platinum's private equity funds.

"I have had the privilege of investing and working with many of the world's top managers, and been witness to the extraordinary growth of the private markets in the last 10 years," Mr. Doñé said. "I couldn't be more excited to join Platinum Equity at this crucial period of both opportunity and uncertainty in the global markets.

"Tom and the team at Platinum have established a global brand with a highly differentiated investment strategy and a long track record of consistently delivering to investors strong returns across market cycles," he said. "They have built a scalable platform with meaningful opportunity to grow over the next decade and beyond, and I'm looking forward to being part of the team and contributing to that growth."

Prior to joining NYC BAM, Mr. Doñé served from 2010 to 2012 in the Obama Administration as a Presidential Appointee at the U.S. Department of Commerce's Minority Business Development Agency. Before that, he was a consultant to a private equity firm and a Director at KPMG Corporate Finance, where he led the Retail Industry Mergers and Acquisitions group. He also spent 11 years at Merrill Lynch as an investment banker.

At Platinum, Mr. Doñé will contribute not only to the firm's investor and investment funds platforms, but also be involved in leadership and strategic planning on broader firm issues including investment product development and efforts in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) arenas.

"Platinum is a firm that has prioritized developing a comprehensive ESG program and DEI strategy and I've been impressed by the senior leadership's thoughtful, hands-on approach to these important initiatives," he said. "I know the team is very committed to continuously expanding its capabilities, and I'm eager to help make an impact."

Mr. Doñé holds an AB from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with more than $36 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies that serve customers around the world. The firm is currently investing from Platinum Equity Capital Partners V, a $10 billion global buyout fund, and Platinum Equity Small Cap Fund, a $1.5 billion buyout fund focused on investment opportunities in the lower middle market. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 27 years, Platinum Equity has completed more than 350 acquisitions.

Contact:

Dan Whelan, Platinum Equity

(310) 282-9202

dwhelan@platinumequity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Platinum Equity