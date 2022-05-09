Goldfish® Crackers and OLD BAY® Team up for Limited-Edition Summer Snack

The New Way to OLD BAY is on Goldfish Crackers

NORWALK, Conn., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading snack brand Goldfish® crackers, in partnership with the iconic seasoning brand, OLD BAY®, is releasing NEW Limited Edition OLD BAY Seasoned Goldfish®, a limited-time flavor that brings the bold seafood seasoning staple to everyone's favorite fish-shaped cracker. Goldfish and OLD BAY fans and those with a love for big, bold flavors can get their hands on this unique flavor starting this May for the ultimate snacking experience. The limited-time flavor is available now wherever Goldfish are sold, for a suggested retail price of $2.79 per 6.6oz bag, while supplies last.

Limited Edition OLD BAY Seasoned Goldfish® crackers (PRNewswire)

OLD BAY lovers are wildly passionate about their favorite seasoning, and Goldfish found that fans have long-been sprinkling OLD BAY's magical blend of 18 herbs and spices on each handful of Goldfish. As a result, the OLD BAY and Goldfish teams knew they had to join forces to deliver a delicious, one-of-a-kind snacking experience for fans and foodies, alike.

New OLD BAY Seasoned Goldfish crackers are made with OLD BAY's popular spice blend including black pepper, paprika, celery salt and red pepper flakes, creating a big, bold flavor combination that complements the classic, premium quality taste of Goldfish. Whether you are a loyal OLD BAY fan or just love big, bold flavors, this new zesty snack is perfect for the whole family looking to satisfy a savory craving.

"What I find most exciting about this partnership is that once again Goldfish is showing up for our flavor enthusiasts in a big, bold way," said Janda Lukin, Chief Marketing Officer of Campbell Snacks. "OLD BAY Seasoned Goldfish harnesses the fandom of two iconic brands and brings consumers a new way to experience their favorite zesty flavor on their beloved fish-shaped cracker, just in time for summer."

"OLD BAY seasoning is delicious on everything from seafood to French fries and everything else! We know our passionate fans often sprinkle OLD BAY on their favorite recipes and snacks, including Goldfish crackers," said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Officer, McCormick & Company. "With each handful, OLD BAY Seasoned Goldfish provides our most loyal fans with another fun, bold way to experience our popular spice blend."

As part of a broader brand commitment to food innovation and consumer-centricity, the launch of OLD BAY Seasoned Goldfish marks the second time Goldfish and McCormick & Company have collaborated. The two partnered in April 2021 to debut Frank's RedHot® limited-edition flavored crackers. Hot was the most-requested Goldfish flavor across social media and became ranked as the fastest selling cracker launch of Summer 2021.

Be sure to tag @GoldfishSmiles and @OLDBAYSeasoning on social media to show us how you're enjoying OLD BAY Seasoned Goldfish.

For more information on Goldfish® crackers, visit https://www.pepperidgefarm.com/product-categories/goldfish-crackers/.

For more information on OLD BAY, visit https://www.mccormick.com/old-bay.

About Pepperidge Farm

Pepperidge Farm® is a leading brand of premium quality snacks, fresh bakery products, and frozen foods, founded in 1937, The Pepperidge Farm® brand includes nearly 100 different snacks including over 30 varieties of Goldfish crackers and 65 varieties of cookies. The portfolio includes iconic Goldfish crackers, Milano cookies, and Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Thin & Crispy cookies and more than 50 varieties of fresh baked breads including Pepperidge Farm Swirl, Farmhouse and Whole Grain and frozen Puff Pastry, Layer Cakes and Garlic Bread. Founded by Margaret Rudkin, an entrepreneurial homemaker who began baking fresh, wholesome bread for her allergy-afflicted son, Pepperidge Farm branded products are now in approximately75 percent of homes nationwide. As of Fall 2022, all Pepperidge Farm signature paper bags are considered recyclable. For more information, visit www.pepperidgefarm.com or follow Pepperidge Farm on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About OLD BAY®

For more than 75 years, this distinctive blend of 18 herbs and spices has been a time-honored taste. Just as the recipe hasn't changed, neither has the iconic yellow and blue can graphics. Once only enjoyed by a lucky few along the Chesapeake Bay, OLD BAY® Seasoning has gained fans all across the country. Best known as THE seasoning for shrimp, salmon, crab and other seafood dishes, these days, OLD BAY® is used to flavor hamburgers, chicken, pizza, pasta, vegetable dishes and more. For information and recipes, visit WWW.OLDBAY.COM and WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/OLDBAY.

OLD BAY is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. As a Fortune 500 company with over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Shaye Gulotta | MSL Group

Shaye.Gulotta@mslgroup.com

Bethridge Toovell | Campbell Snacks

Bethridge_Toovell@campbells.com

Kara Colety | Campbell Snacks

Kara_Colety@campbells.com

Cierra Colón | McCormick & Company

Cierra_Colon@mccormick.com

Goldfish® (PRNewsfoto/Pepperidge Farm) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pepperidge Farm