Kovitz Expands Team with Experienced New Hire

Chicago-based wealth management firm adds Steve Putzel to team

CHICAGO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC ("Kovitz"), a value-based wealth management firm, is thrilled to announce the hire of veteran institutional equity salesperson Steve Putzel as part of the firm's continued expansion of its Business Development efforts.

Putzel joins Kovitz as a Client Portfolio Manager with more than 26 years of experience in institutional equities with JPMorgan and Bear Stearns in Chicago and New York City. He managed a team of equity salespeople and developed and maintained relationships with portfolio managers and equity analysts at mutual and hedge funds, advising them in their investment decision-making process.



In his new role at Kovitz, he will serve as a relationship manager for Family Office Services and a liaison between the Kovitz investment team and advisors to support the continued integration of alternative investment offerings for clients nationwide. Putzel will also be developing sales practices across all Kovitz offices and offerings and contributing to the build out of the firm's institutional business line, along with providing support as a Senior Wealth Advisor.

"We are ecstatic to have Steve join our growing team as we look to take the next steps in our expansion. His extensive background in institutional equities sales and management and his ability to develop and foster long-term industry relationships will be a huge asset to our high-net-worth clients and institutions," said Mitch Kovitz, Principal & Founder. "As the financial needs of our wealthy families continue to grow and get more complex, we need to bolster our team resources and offerings to help them successfully navigate the road ahead."

Kovitz created its Family Office Services division in Chicago in early 2020 with the acquisition of Allen Berg, a multi-family office and investment management services professional.

The Family Office team, which manages more than $500 million in assets, provides high-net-worth families with comprehensive services, including estate planning, insurance advisory, strategic philanthropy, family governance and multi-generational education, tax planning and compliance, and investment and cash flow management.

Putzel received his bachelor's degree in finance from Indiana University. He lives in Highland Park, Illinois.

About Kovitz



Kovitz is an independently-managed, registered investment adviser, providing advisory services since 2003. Based in Chicago, Ill., with offices in Madison, Wis., and Orange County, Calif., Kovitz connects high-net-worth individuals, institutions, and financial professionals to sound asset management and financial advisory strategies. The firm manages approximately $7.2 billion in client assets, as of April 30, 2022. https://www.kovitz.com/

