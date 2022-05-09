Precigen Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Updates

– Fast Track designation received for PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T®, an important milestone for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, a rapidly progressing disease with limited treatment options –
– Phase 1b expansion arm initiated for PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T® at Dose Level 3 with lymphodepletion –
– Dosing initiated in patients at Dose Level 3 via intravenous infusion with lymphodepletion in the PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T® Phase 1 study –
– Phase 2 study initiated for PRGN-2012 AdenoVerse™ Immunotherapy as an adjuvant treatment in patients with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis –
– Cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments totaled $142.1 million as of March 31, 2022 –
– Company to host a pipeline update call in the coming months –
GERMANTOWN, Md., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced first quarter 2022 financial results and business updates.
"Precigen's portfolio has been prioritized based on the positive preliminary data we have seen for key programs and we are exploring potential rapid paths to licensure with the FDA for programs with compelling data in diseases that have a high unmet medical need. The FDA Fast Track designation recently received for PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T will help facilitate development and expedite the review process and is an important milestone for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia," said Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO of Precigen. "As a result of these advancements, we look forward to hosting a call to provide pipeline updates in the coming months."
"We remain focused on enhancing our financial position, expanding our financial flexibility, and extending our cash runway to help Precigen achieve our near-term objectives," said Harry Thomasian Jr., CFO of Precigen. "As the year progresses, we intend to expound on these initiatives."
Key Business Highlights
- PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T® in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
- PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T® in Ovarian Cancer
- Next Generation UltraCAR-T® Platform
- PRGN-2012 AdenoVerse™ Immunotherapy in Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP)
- PRGN 2009 AdenoVerse™ Immunotherapy in Human Papillomavirus (HPV)-associated Cancers
First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
- Net cash used in operating activities of $18.7 million in 2022 compared to $16.4 million in 2021. This increase was primarily due to the acceleration of the Company's pipeline programs;
- Cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments totaled $142.1 million as of March 31, 2022; and
- Total revenues of $32.0 million in 2022 compared to $24.5 million in 2021.
First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Compared to Prior Year Period
Total revenues increased $7.5 million, or 31%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Product and service revenues generated by Trans Ova and Exemplar increased $7.6 million primarily due to higher customer demand for animals and services as a result of stronger beef and dairy industries in the current year as well as an increase in services performed at Exemplar, offset by a $0.1 million reduction in collaboration and license revenue from the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Gross margin on products and services improved as a result of the increased revenues, a change in pricing structure for certain customers, and operational efficiencies that have been gained through improved inventory management offset by increased costs for supplies, drugs, and personnel costs.
Research and development expenses increased $2.2 million, or 21%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Contract research organization costs and lab supplies increased $1.6 million with the advancement of the Company's clinical and preclinical programs.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased $0.9 million, or 5%, over the three months ended March 31, 2021. Professional fees increased $1.6 million, primarily due to increased legal fees associated with certain litigation matters. This increase was partially offset with a decrease in salaries, benefits, and other personnel costs of $1.3 million primarily due to reduced stock compensation in 2022 and reduced head count.
Loss from continuing operations was $19.3 million, or $(0.10) per basic share, compared to loss from continuing operations of $21.8 million, or $(0.11) per basic share, in 2021.
Precigen: Advancing Medicine with Precision™
Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target the most urgent and intractable diseases in our core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our technologies enable us to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization. For more information about Precigen, visit www.precigen.com or follow us on Twitter @Precigen, LinkedIn or YouTube.
Trademarks
Precigen, UltraCAR-T, AdenoVerse and Advancing Medicine with Precision are trademarks of Precigen and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to plans, objectives, and expectations for the development of the Company's business, including the timing and progress of preclinical studies, clinical trials, discovery programs and related milestones, the promise of the Company's portfolio of therapies, and in particular its CAR-T and AdenoVerse therapies. Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the timeline for the Company's clinical trials might be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. For further information on potential risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investor Contact:
Steven Harasym
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (301) 556-9850
investors@precigen.com
Media Contacts:
Donelle M. Gregory
press@precigen.com
Glenn Silver
Lazar-FINN Partners
glenn.silver@finnpartners.com
Precigen, Inc. and Subsidiaries
(Amounts in thousands)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
40,321
$
42,920
Short-term investments
71,821
72,240
Receivables
Trade, net
24,308
20,832
Related parties, net
15
73
Other
543
566
Inventory
12,730
13,261
Prepaid expenses and other
5,199
6,736
Total current assets
154,937
156,628
Long-term investments
29,914
48,562
Property, plant and equipment, net
33,583
34,315
Intangible assets, net
51,427
54,115
Goodwill
53,613
54,148
Right-of-use assets
10,963
10,900
Other assets
1,131
1,188
Total assets
$
335,568
$
359,856
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
4,415
$
5,405
Accrued compensation and benefits
6,052
11,223
Other accrued liabilities
10,494
11,595
Deferred revenue
2,669
4,442
Current portion of long-term debt
355
402
Current portion of lease liabilities
1,590
1,551
Related party payables
26
27
Total current liabilities
25,601
34,645
Long-term debt, net of current portion
201,112
182,749
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
23,023
23,023
Lease liabilities, net of current portion
9,508
9,502
Deferred tax liabilities
2,438
2,539
Other long-term liabilities
50
50
Total liabilities
261,732
252,508
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
1,991,670
2,022,701
Accumulated deficit
(1,916,135)
(1,915,556)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(1,699)
203
Total shareholders' equity
73,836
107,348
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
335,568
$
359,856
Precigen, Inc. and Subsidiaries
(Amounts in thousands, except share
Three months ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Revenues
Collaboration and licensing revenues
$
—
$
66
Product revenues
8,724
6,381
Service revenues
23,209
17,931
Other revenues
88
133
Total revenues
32,021
24,511
Operating Expenses
Cost of products
7,510
5,574
Cost of services
9,589
7,402
Research and development
12,760
10,521
Selling, general and administrative
19,576
18,702
Impairment of goodwill
482
—
Total operating expenses
49,917
42,199
Operating loss
(17,896)
(17,688)
Other Expense, Net
Interest expense
(2,069)
(4,539)
Interest income
434
392
Other income (expense), net
223
(58)
Total other expense, net
(1,412)
(4,205)
Equity in net loss of affiliates
(1)
(3)
Loss from continuing operations
(19,309)
(21,896)
Income tax benefit
58
52
Loss from continuing operations
$
(19,251)
$
(21,844)
Income (loss) from discontinued
—
4,526
Net loss
$
(19,251)
$
(17,318)
Net Loss per Share
Net loss from continuing
$
(0.10)
$
(0.11)
Net income (loss) from discontinued
—
0.02
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.10)
$
(0.09)
Weighted average shares outstanding,
199,629,218
193,499,546
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Precigen, Inc.