SUPERWORLD CEO HRISH LOTLIKAR SPEAKS ON THE METAVERSE AT THE AUSTIN FORUM

AUSTIN, Texas, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperWorld Co-Founder & CEO Hrish Lotlikar will be the speaker at The Austin Forum's event The Metaverse Is Here, Now—But The Future is Even Bigger, a part of their Metaverse May series on May 10th, 2022 at 6 PM CDT. Here he will discuss what the metaverse is, explain its key technologies, and reveal why the metaverse is so compelling and full of potential. Lotlikar will share where he thinks the metaverse is headed and how it will impact our lives and interactions. Finally, he will share why organizations should embrace the metaverse, including a discussion on how SuperWorld is onboarding those wanting to get started in the metaverse utilizing technologies like NFTs, virtual real estate, AR/VR and AI. During this discussion, Lotlikar will outline SuperWorld's mission to empower people in their real lives and to build a better world.

The Austin Forum on Technology & Society explores the impact of emerging and pervasive technologies on society and stimulates discussions, collaborations, and partnerships on new technology opportunities. It offers diverse programming topics such as: AI, blockchain, drones, health technology, energy, etc. and presentations by experts with networking, discussions, podcasts, blog posts, and more, all for a diverse audience.

This event is supported by: AMD , Arm , Atchley & Associates , Austin Energy , Brad Englert Advisory , Cognitive Scale , CVEX , Dell Technologies , Liaison Consulting , SAIC , Setter Roche LLP , SXSW , SunVia , and Whurley .

Elaborating on the event, Lotlikar states "I am very excited to be back in Austin speaking to The Austin Forum on Technology & Society. I'm honored to discuss the enormous opportunity we all have to build the metaverse together and our vision at SuperWorld to leverage these technologies to embrace ownership and inclusivity. The metaverse enables us all to fully express ourselves and pursue our passions across geographies providing limitless potential to enhance humanity."

Speaking about the event is Jay Boisseau, Ph.D. the Executive Director & Founder of Austin Forum. Stating "The Austin Forum on Technology & Society is Austin's premiere, year-round technology event and content organization for pervasive and emerging technologies, and the metaverse is certainly one of the hottest topics right now at the intersection of technology and society. We are extremely excited and honored to have Hrish Lotlikar educate our in-person and online audience—and we also hope to learn how the Austin Forum can leverage metaverse technologies in the future."

About SUPERWORLD

SuperWorld is a virtual world in augmented reality (AR), digitally mapped over the surface of the Earth. Plots of SuperWorld land are represented as 64.8 billion non-fungible tokens (NFT) corresponding to real world space. Any user in SuperWorld can explore and create AR content, engage in a virtual real estate marketplace, or create, buy and sell NFTs in the SuperWorld NFT Salon. To learn more, visit SuperWorldapp.com

Notable investors and advisors include: Draper Goren Holm , Outlier Ventures , SOSV , Verso Capital , Capital Factory , Altered Ventures , PredictiveCapital , CadenzaCapital Management , White Paper Capital , 186 Ventures , and Redbeard Ventures ; Stephen Wolfram (creator of Mathematica and Wolfram Alpha), Bob Metcalfe (Inventor of Ethernet & Metcalfe's Law), Bob Fabbio (Founder, Tivoli Systems), Brian Thorp (Founder & CEO, Wealthtender), Phil Rowley (Head Of Futures At Omnicom Media Group), Richard Ling (Serial Entrepreneur, Founding General Partner Of Rembrandt Venture Partners) Robert Scoble (author, futurist), Julien Machot (Founder & CEO of Verso Holdings), Jimmy Ku (Head Of Growth At Flutterwave), Nitin Gaur (Founder of WW Digital Asset Labs at IBM), Paul Kirchoff (Disruptive Humanitarian), and Joseph Chan , (Managing Partner, Guardian Property Advisors)

About AUSTIN FORUM

The Austin Forum on Technology & Society is a monthly community engagement activity bringing together technology leaders, advocates, and the public to learn about important technology topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), drones, clean energy, augmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR), gaming, smart cities, health tech, space exploration, and much more. Technology leaders and experts share information via presentations, interviews, panels, lightning talks, and/or debates. Presentations are followed by Q&A and networking among the presenters and attendees.

The Forum is both an outreach event to raise awareness, share information, and even increase advocacy, and an engagement activity designed to form connections, stimulate collaborations, and contribute to technology applications that advance society.

