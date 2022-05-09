Two Alithya projects are nominated for Québec OCTAS awards

MONTRÉAL, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) is thrilled to announce that the work of its seasoned teams will be showcased at the 35th OCTAS.

Each year, the general public and the jury of this prestigious contest held by the Réseau Action TI vote for projects that leverage digital and information technologies in Québec.

The "Fabrique aux automatisations" offers value to National Bank clients

National Bank's Fabrique aux automatisations is nominated for two OCTAS: the People's Favourite and the Process Transformation – Large Company awards.

Alithya is proud to have worked hand in hand with National Bank on the project to automatize the infrastructure and operational processes of this major Canadian financial institution. These new automated processes create efficiencies for the National Bank's continuous improvement, with a focus on digital transformation, cloud migration and IT environment virtualization. Alithya is also pleased to have helped create the Académie aux automatisations, which provides National Bank employees the opportunity to quickly develop skills for the future.

Watch the video presentation: https://www.actionti.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Video-Fabrique-aux-automatisations.mp4

BénéClic: A user-friendly mobile app for CHU Sainte-Justine's Volunteering Service team

The BénéClic app from Montréal's Sainte-Justine Children's Hospital is also in the running for the People's Favourite award, as well as for the Culture and Society award.

Alithya is excited to have created this app that quickly pairs sick children with volunteers based on their interests. Thanks to the app, volunteers no longer need to call or go through the Volunteering Service office, leaving them even more time to spend with the kids. The success of the BénéClic project largely depends on communication between Alithya and CHU Sainte-Justine's Volunteering Service team. For this reason, the app had to be user-friendly for both children and adults. Alithya also developed a web application that let hospital staff answer volunteer requests and check their patient requests in real time.

The winners of the OCTAS awards will be announced on June 8, 2022, in Montréal.

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,600 professionals in Canada, the United States and internationally. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Alithya