ActionIQ Named Finalist in Best AI-Driven Technology Solution by SIIA CODiE

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP), today announces that the ActionIQ Customer Experience Hub was named a 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Artificial Intelligence Driven Technology Solution category. CODiE finalists represent the best products, technologies and services in software, information and business technology.

"AI is at the heart of the ActionIQ CX Hub, and we're thrilled to be selected as an SIIA CODiE award finalist in the Best AI-driven Technology Solution category," said Tasso Argyros, Co-Founder and CEO at ActionIQ. "The world's largest brands in the retail, media, finance, hospitality and subscription software industries rely on ActionIQ to power personalized experiences to their customers across every touchpoint and at every step of the customer journey."

The ActionIQ CX Hub, powered by a CDP, empowers organizations to flexibly and securely leverage the solutions they need to power personalized experiences at scale. Technology teams maintain complete control of data governance while giving business users self-service access and seamless integrations. Business teams have permissioned direct access to explore the customer data they need to orchestrate both real-time experiences and omnichannel customer journeys.

The SIIA CODiE Awards , the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. ActionIQ was picked as one of 137 finalists across 43 business categories in a talent-packed field of nominees.

"The 2022 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who drove their industries forward through innovative products and leadership in these uncertain times," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the virtual winner announcement celebrations on June 8 and June 9, 2022.

