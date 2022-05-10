AFP 2022 Annual Conference to Foster Growth Mindset in Innovation Hub on the East Coast

The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) will meet in Philadelphia this fall for an annual conference charged with a love for learning and innovation in the treasury and finance profession.

BETHESDA, Md., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) announces that AFP 2022 will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from October 23-26, celebrating a love for learning. Registration is now open to the corporate treasury and finance profession with a savings of $725 with an early registration date of June 3. Download the AFP 2022 brochure to learn more.

The only U.S. city to make National Geographic's "top 25 destinations of 2020," and one of only seven destinations to make Condé Nast Travelers' 2021 Gold List, Philadelphia has become the destination for both domestic and international travelers. Having undergone a major rebirth in recent years, this is at once a city teeming with innovation and history, and the premier destination for public art, thereby making it the perfect location for a conference focused on rethinking, growing and innovation.

"There is no better location for such a dedicated and forward-thinking group of treasury and finance professionals to meet than Philadelphia," said Jim Kaitz, president and CEO of AFP. "I'm looking forward to meeting in-person this fall, and to hear from all of the amazing speakers we have lined up whose focus is on challenging us to grow and rethink the status quo. This is a new era for the finance profession."

AFP has long focused on a mission of advancing the finance profession through education, innovation and bar-raising certifications. This year's annual conference and expo is no exception. With headlining change-makers Adam Grant and Laila Ali, participants will be challenged to think differently and go all in.

Laila Ali, Sunday's keynote, will be speaking to peak performance with an "all in" attitude. The four-time world champion boxer is undefeated in the ring — and outside it. After retiring from boxing, Ali reignited her entrepreneurial spirit to become a business-owner, TV personality, author and wellness advocate. Never one to back down from a challenge, Ali will share tactics and strategies for navigating complex challenges and turning intentions into actions.

Tuesday's keynote, Adam Grant, is known as a pioneer of organizational psychology. To his millions of followers and the students who have voted him Wharton's top professor seven years running, Grant is the ultimate authority of helping us rethink leadership, work and life. In his keynote, Grant will examine how treasury and finance professionals can evolve their thinking, open their minds and build a learning organization in which people "know what they don't know" and are eager to improve upon the status quo.

Corporate treasury and finance professionals have the opportunity to discuss best practices, learn about the latest trends, expand their network, and explore the exhibit hall with more than 150 companies sharing innovative products and solutions, plus 100+ educational sessions across six specialized tracks including treasury management, FP&A, payments, risk management, capital markets and investments, and career development. Download the AFP 2022 brochure to learn more.

