AUA, ASTRO Release New Clinically Localized Prostate Cancer Guideline

BALTIMORE , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Urological Association (AUA), in partnership with the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), released the 2022 clinical practice guideline for the management of clinically localized prostate cancer. The guideline has been endorsed by the Society of Urologic Oncology (SUO).

Prostate cancer remains the most common non-cutaneous cancer among U.S. men, with an estimated 268,490 new cases and 34,500 deaths in 2022. As the vast majority of newly-diagnosed prostate cancer patients have clinically localized disease, providing evidence-based guideline statements to support clinical decision-making represents an important component of facilitating the delivery of standardized, high-quality care.

"The recommendations in this guideline provide a framework to facilitate care decisions and guide clinicians in the implementation of selected management options," said James A. Eastham, MD, chair of the guideline development panel and chief of urology services at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. "The guideline is clear in that patients must be fully informed regarding the potential risks and benefits of each management option, and that care decisions must take into account patient preferences and priorities."

A total of 44 statements, including those discussing appropriate staging and risk assessment in the newly-diagnosed patient, risk-based treatment approaches and recommendations for post-treatment follow-up, are reflected within this new clinical guidance.

Highlights include:

Information regarding the specifics of care delivery for various therapeutic modalities, such as pelvic lymph node management during radical prostatectomy, radiation dosage and fields and androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) usage, as well as principles of conducting active surveillance.

Acknowledgement of several areas of ongoing study that are likely to be of significant relevance in the future for the care of patients with clinically localized disease, including genomic classifiers and advanced imaging.

This guideline was developed in collaboration with ASTRO with additional representation from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and SUO. It was distributed to peer reviewers of varying backgrounds as part of the AUA's extensive peer review process before being approved by the AUA Board of Directors.

The new clinical guideline is now available online at www.AUAnet.org/Localized-Prostate-Cancer-Guideline.

A summary of the guideline also appears at:

Eastham JA, Auffenberg GB, Barocas DA et al: Clinically localized prostate cancer: AUA/ASTRO guideline part I: introduction, risk assessment, staging and risk-based management. J Urol 2022; https://doi.org/10.1097/JU.0000000000002757

Eastham JA, Auffenberg GB, Barocas DA et al: Clinically localized prostate cancer: AUA/ASTRO guideline part II: principles of active surveillance, principles of surgery and follow up. J Urol 2022; https://doi.org/10.1097/JU.0000000000002758

Eastham JA, Auffenberg GB, Barocas DA et al: Clinically localized prostate cancer: AUA/ASTRO guideline part III: principles of radiation and future directions. J Urol 2022; https://doi.org/10.1097/JU.0000000000002759

