Brook + Whittle Continues Expansion with the announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire Diamond Flexible Packaging

GUILFORD, Conn., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook + Whittle, a leading provider of pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves and flexible packaging, has acquired Diamond Flexible Packaging in Northbrook, IL. Diamond is a third generation, family-owned business with over 90 years of experience producing high quality flexible packaging solutions.

The acquisition strengthens our wide web printing capabilities and provides additional assets to help fuel our growth in our key strategic markets.

Diamond is a premier flexible packaging and converting company, providing custom printed bags and pouches for a wide variety of end markets including Food, Cosmetics, Nutritional, Beverage and Healthcare. They have built a strong reputation for supplying customized, high-performance products that meet and exceed customer expectations.

The acquisition strengthens our wide web printing capabilities and provides additional assets to help fuel our growth in our key strategic markets. "Diamond is an ideal fit into the B+W network and has great potential for continued growth" stated Mark Pollard, CEO of Brook + Whittle. "They have an excellent track record of great service and longstanding customer relationships, some of which have spanned over five decades."

"We are eager for this new chapter with Brook + Whittle and look forward to our continued success for another 90 years." said Tim Morgan, General Manager at Diamond Flexible Packaging. "Their broad customer base, experience in wide web printing and commitment to sustainability were huge driving factors in our decision to sell to Brook + Whittle."

"The addition of five in-house pouch lines and bag making capabilities pushes Brook + Whittle into new markets and positions us to deliver custom flexible packaging at industry leading lead-times." states Jeremy Letterman, Sr. Vice President of Operations. "This acquisition rounds out the Brook + Whittle offering for customers to be a trusted one-stop shop for all their printing and packaging needs."

About Brook + Whittle

Brook + Whittle is a leading North American manufacturer of premium prime label solutions with highly differentiated capabilities, entrusted by some of the most well-known brands. The company provides pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, flexible packaging, and heat transfer labels with a focus on delivering value to customers through sustainable packaging, complex decoration, digitalization, and industry leading lead-times. Brook + Whittle operates fifteen production facilities across the US. To learn more about Brook + Whittle, visit www.brookandwhittle.com

