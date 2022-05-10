CANOO INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

$300 million in total funding via a committed PIPE from an existing shareholder and an equity purchase agreement with financing partner Yorkville Advisors

In addition, the Company has filed a $300 million universal shelf

A total of $600 million in accessible capital to optimize the Company's financial needs to SOP

JUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV), a high-tech advanced mobility company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

"We have been clear about our philosophy of raising capital judiciously and will continue with this disciplined approach," said Tony Aquila, Investor, Chairman & CEO at Canoo. "We have more than $600 million in accessible capital to support Start of Production (SOP). As operators and investors, we have significant experience raising capital in challenging markets – and the best way to raise capital is to achieve your goals. We will continue to raise when needed, bridge to milestones and be in a position to take advantage of improving market conditions. We are focused on long term value creation for our customers and shareholders."

Additional Recent Updates Include:

Since the end of the first quarter, we have more than doubled the Gamma builds to 39 vehicles

We now have more than 17,500 preorders with a projected value of $750 million and a growing pipeline

Selected by NASA for Artemis ground crew transportation vehicles, which is expected to be the longest lasting space exploration program in history

First Quarter Business Highlights:

17 Gamma vehicles on the road

Completed our second year of deep Winter Testing of more than 2,000 miles

Produced battery modules for 43 Gamma vehicles, a 156% increase from Q4'21

First Quarter Financial Highlights:

Cash and cash equivalents of $104.9 million as of March 31, 2022 .

GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss of $125.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , compared to a GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss of $15.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 . The GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 included a gain of $15.5 million and $83.6 million on the fair value change of the contingent earnout shares liability, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA of $(117.4) million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , compared to $(49.8) million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 .

Net cash used in operating activities totaled $120.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , compared to $53.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 .

Net cash provided by investing activities was $2.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022 , compared to net cash used in investing activities of $12.1 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021 .

Due to the timing of our announced funding, and the 2014 FASB accounting rule, as of the date of this announcement, we are reporting that there is substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Second Quarter 2022 Business Outlook

Based upon our current projections, Canoo expects:

Operating Expenses (excluding stock-based compensation and depreciation) of: $95 million to $115 million

Capital Expenditures of: $85 million to $105 million

Conference Call Information

Canoo will host a conference call to discuss the results today, May 10, 2022, at 5:00 PM ET.

About Canoo

Canoo's mission is to bring EVs to Everyone. The company has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that spans the full lifecycle of the vehicle. Distinguished by its experienced team from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space that is customizable across all owners in the vehicle lifecycle to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.

Canoo has teams in California, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.canoo.com. For Canoo press materials, including photos, please visit press.canoo.com. For investors, please visit investors.canoo.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

"EBITDA" is defined as net loss before interest expense, income tax expense or benefit, and depreciation and amortization. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, asset impairments, and other costs associated with exit and disposal activities, acquisition and related costs, changes to the fair value of contingent earnout shares liability, and any other one-time non-recurring transaction amounts impacting the statement of operations during the year. Adjusted EBITDA is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance that is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when combined with net loss, and EBITDA, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our operating performance. We believe that the use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with those of comparable companies, which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, you should be aware that when evaluating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA we may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. In addition, our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies, because all companies may not calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in the same fashion.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We manage our business utilizing EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental performance measures.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CANOO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par values) UNAUDITED



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,926

$ 224,721 Restricted cash, current 3,448

2,771 Prepaids and other current assets 34,373

63,814 Total current assets 142,747

291,306 Property and equipment, net 223,715

202,314 Restricted cash, non-current 10,250

— Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,847

14,228 Other assets 16,402

15,226 Total assets $ 419,961

$ 523,074







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Liabilities





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 80,930

$ 52,267 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 51,972

83,925 Total current liabilities 132,902

136,192 Contingent earnout shares liability 13,592

29,057 Operating lease liabilities 25,758

13,826 Total liabilities 172,252

179,075







Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000 authorized; 239,858 and 238,578 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 24

24 Additional paid-in capital 1,065,181

1,036,104 Accumulated deficit (817,496)

(692,129) Total stockholders' equity 247,709

343,999 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 419,961

$ 523,074

CANOO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share values) UNAUDITED



Three months ended March 31,



2022

2021

Revenue $ —

$ —











Costs and Operating Expenses







Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation —

—

Research and development expenses, excluding depreciation 82,487

39,319

Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding depreciation 55,621

55,627

Depreciation 2,678

2,124

Total costs and operating expenses 140,786

97,070

Loss from operations (140,786)

(97,070)











Other (expense) income







Interest (expense) income (29)

11

Gain on fair value change in contingent earnout shares liability 15,465

83,560

Loss on fair value change in private placement warrants liability —

(1,639)

Other (expense), net (17)

(89)

Loss before income taxes (125,367)

(15,227)

Provision for income taxes —

—

Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (125,367)

$ (15,227)











Per Share Data:







Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.54)

$ (0.07)











Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 233,661

224,795



CANOO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) UNAUDITED



Three months ended March 31,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (125,367)

$ (15,227) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation 2,678

2,124 Non-cash operating lease expense 439

(584) Stock-based compensation 20,680

45,146 Gain on fair value in contingent earnout shares liability (15,465)

(83,560) Loss on fair value change in private placement warrants liability —

1,639 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Prepaids and other current assets (998)

(9,176) Other assets (1,176)

253 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,128)

5,366 Other long-term liabilities —

71 Net cash used in operating activities (120,337)

(53,948)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (28,442)

(12,108) Return of prepayment to VDL Nedcar 30,440

— Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,998

(12,108)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from exercise of public warrants —

6,867 Withholding for employee stock purchase plan 1,174

— Repurchase of unvested shares (3)

(2) Payment of offering costs (100)

(1,306) Proceeds from the purchase of shares and warrants by VDL Nedcar 8,400

— Net cash provided by financing activities 9,471

5,559 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (108,868)

(60,497)







Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash





Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 227,492

702,422 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 118,624

$ 641,925







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets





Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 104,926

$ 641,925 Restricted cash, current at end of period 3,448

— Restricted cash, non-current at end of period $ 10,250

$ — Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows $ 118,624

$ 641,925

CANOO INC.

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION TABLE

The following table reconciles Net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:





Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands)

2022

2021 Net loss

$ (125,367)

$ (15,227) Interest expense (income)

29

(11) Provision for income taxes

—

— Depreciation

2,678

2,124 EBITDA

(122,660)

(13,114) Adjustments:







Gain on fair value change in contingent earnout shares liability

(15,465)

(83,560) Loss on fair value change in private placement warrants liability

—

1,639 Other expense, net

17

89 Stock-based compensation

20,680

45,146 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (117,428)

$ (49,800)

Forward-Looking Statements

