Cowbell Cyber Gets Ringing Endorsement From Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

Cowbell Cyber named among best workplaces in the "On the Rise" category

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber , the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced it has been included in Inc. Magazine's annual list of Best Workplaces. Hitting newsstands May 17 and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in-person, fully remote or hybrid work environments.

Cowbell Cyber was selected among thousands of submissions. It has ingrained in its company culture the belief that employees should cultivate leaders and build teams through collaboration not competition. Employees set their own work hours, ensuring they have time to accomplish their duties while maintaining a proper work-life balance. The Inc. magazine award is proof that Cowbell Cyber's efforts to empower employees and encourage well-being have been successful.

"Collaboration breeds innovation," said Isabelle Dumont, SVP of marketing and technology partners at Cowbell Cyber. "We strive to maintain a workplace where all employees are encouraged to share ideas to work towards achieving both company and personal goals. Because of this, Cowbell Cyber's success is shared at every level."

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 475 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

To learn more about Cowbell Cyber's award-winning culture, visit https://cowbell.insure/careers/ .

About Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell Cyber offers standalone, individualized, and easy-to-understand cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Cowbell Reinsurance Company is a licensed insurance captive in the State of Vermont. For more information, please visit www.cowbell.insure.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

