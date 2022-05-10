Halozyme Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

First Quarter Revenue of $117.3 million, Representing a 32% YOY Increase, with GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.43 and Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.47

Record Quarterly Royalties in the First Quarter of $69.6 million, Representing 89% Growth over First Quarter 2021

Reiterate 2022 Revenue Guidance of $530 Million to $560 Million, Representing 20-26% Growth over Reported 2021 Revenue

Reiterate 2022 GAAP Operating Income Guidance of $350 million to $380 million, Representing 27%-38% Growth over 2021 GAAP Operating Income

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) ("Halozyme") today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provided an update on its recent corporate activities and outlook.

"We started 2022 strongly, achieving record royalty revenues with significant growth that was in-line with our guidance for 2022, and with the signing of a new ENHANZE collaboration and licensing agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer of Halozyme. "We were delighted to recently announce our plans to acquire Antares Pharma, Inc., which is expected to increase our top and bottom-line growth for the long term. We look forward to a transformative year as we add three commercial products and explore our combined platform capabilities and build on the strong momentum of our ENHANZE® royalty business.

Recent Partner Highlights:

In March 2022 , argenx announced positive topline results from its ADAPT-SC study evaluating subcutaneous (SC) efgartigimod (1000mg efgartigimod-PH20) using ENHANZE® drug delivery technology for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis. The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating noninferior total IgG reduction at day 29 with subcutaneously administered efgartigimod compared to intravenous (IV) administration. Based on these results, argenx has stated it plans to submit a Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of 2022. Efgartigimod SC is on track to be the first of Halozyme's Wave 3 potential partner launches that are projected to occur between 2023 and 2025.

In March 2022 , Halozyme and Chugai Pharmaceutical entered into a global collaboration and license agreement for ENHANZE® technology. Halozyme received upfront payments of $25 million from Chugai and is eligible to receive additional future payments of up to $160 million , subject to achievement of specified development, regulatory and sales-based milestones. Halozyme will also be entitled to receive royalties on sales of commercialized medicines using the ENHANZE® technology.

In March 2022 , ViiV initiated enrollment of a Phase 1 study to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetics of N6LS, a broadly neutralizing antibody, administered subcutaneously with ENHANZE® technology.

Recent Corporate Highlights:

In April 2022 , Halozyme announced the pending acquisition of Antares, extending its revenue growth and durability by expanding its drug-delivery capabilities with the addition of an industry-leading auto-injector platform as well as a commercial business with three proprietary products. The proposed acquisition provides compelling financial and strategic benefits including expected revenue and non-GAAP earnings accretion in 2022 and long-term financial upside, accelerating both top and bottom-line growth. Halozyme expects to build on Antares' existing platform technology and capabilities to drive incremental, durable revenue opportunities with additional intellectual property protections for Antares technology in place beyond 2030. The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

In March 2022 , Halozyme announced the appointment of Moni Miyashita to its board of directors. Ms. Miyashita is an accomplished executive with over 25 years of global strategic, mergers & acquisitions and business transformation expertise and currently serves as chief strategy officer of Valo Health.

In February 2022 , Halozyme announced the appointment of Nicole LaBrosse as Halozyme's chief financial officer. Nicole brings over 18 years of public accounting and corporate finance experience to Halozyme and most recently served as Halozyme's vice president of finance and accounting.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue for the first quarter was $117.3 million compared to $89.0 million for the first quarter of 2021. The 32% year-over-year increase was primarily driven by an increase in royalty revenue primarily attributable to subcutaneous DARZALEX® (daratumumab), partially offset by a decrease in revenues under collaborative agreements. Revenue for the quarter included $69.6 million in royalties, an increase of 89% compared to $36.9 million in the prior year period.

Cost of product sales for the first quarter was $15.9 million , compared to $18.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decrease, despite an increase in product sales, was primarily driven by the timing of manufacturing overhead costs in the prior year period.

Research and development expenses for the first quarter were $11.9 million , compared to $9.0 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase is primarily due to an increase in compensation expense, including share-based compensation, for personnel in support of investment in ENHANZE.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter were $13.8 million , compared to $11.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in compensation expense and costs associated with M&A and diligence activities.

Operating Income: On a GAAP basis in the first quarter of 2022, operating income was $75.7 million , compared to an operating income of $50.7 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Net Income: On a GAAP basis in the first quarter of 2022, net income was $60.1 million , compared with net income of $27 .9 million in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $66.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with non-GAAP net income of $54.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. 1

Earnings per Share: On a GAAP basis in the first quarter of 2022, diluted earnings per share was $0.43 , compared with $0.19 in the first quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share was $0.47 , compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.37 in the first quarter of 2021. 1

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $786.1 million on March 31, 2022 , compared to $740.9 million on December 31, 2021 .

Financial Outlook for 2022

The Company is reiterating its financial guidance for 2022 which was first provided on January 10, 2022. For the full year 2022, the Company expects:

Total revenue of $530 million to $560 million , representing growth of 20%-26% over 2021 total revenue. The Company expects revenue from royalties to increase approximately 50% over revenue from royalties in 2021 to approximately $300 million .

GAAP operating income of $350 million to $380 million , representing growth of 27%-38% over 2021 GAAP operating income, resulting in operating margins greater than 65%.

GAAP net income of $270 million to $295 million ; and non-GAAP net income of $290 million to $315 million . 1 The Company notes that 2022 will be the first full fiscal year in which Halozyme will record income tax expense as part of its income statement.

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.90 to $2.05 , inclusive of the first full year of income tax expense, projected to be $0.55 - $0.60 per share. In comparison, in 2021 the Company recorded a one-time non-cash income tax benefit of $154.2 million or $1.05 per share, related to the release of its tax valuation allowance.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be $2.05 to $2.20 ,1 reflective of the first full year in which the company will record income tax expense, projected to be $0.55 - $0.60 per share.

The Company's financial guidance does not consider the impact of the potential Antares acquisition, and the Company's earnings per share guidance does not consider the impact of potential future share repurchases.

Table 1. 2022 Financial Guidance





Guidance Range Net Revenue

$530 to $560 million GAAP Operating Income

$350 to $380 million GAAP Net Income

$270 to $295 million Non-GAAP Net Income

$290 to $315 million1 GAAP Diluted EPS

$1.90 to $2.05 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

$2.05 to $2.201

Webcast and Conference Call

Halozyme will webcast its Quarterly Update Conference Call for the first quarter of 2022 today, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. Dr. Torley will lead the call, which will be webcast live through the "Investors" section of Halozyme's corporate website, and a replay will be available following the close of the call. To register for this conference call, please use this link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/321325561. After registering, you will receive an email confirmation that includes dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call. However, to ensure you are connected for the full call, please register a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. Halozyme advises and supports its biopharmaceutical partners in key aspects of new drug development with the goal of improving patients' lives while helping its partners achieve global commercial success. As the innovators of the ENHANZE® technology, which can reduce hours-long treatments to a matter of minutes, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution has touched more than 600,000 patient lives in post-marketing use via five commercialized products across more than 100 global markets. Halozyme and its world-class partners are currently advancing multiple therapeutic programs intended to deliver innovative therapies, with the potential to improve the lives of patients around the globe. Halozyme's proprietary enzyme rHuPH20 forms the basis of the ENHANZE® technology and is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, potentially reducing the treatment burden of other drugs to patients. Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx, Horizon Therapeutics, ViiV Healthcare and Chugai Pharmaceutical. Halozyme derives revenues from these collaborations in the form of milestones and royalties as the Company's partners make progress developing and commercializing their products being developed using ENHANZE®. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain Non-GAAP financial measures. The Company reports Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company calculates Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of debt discount, debt extinguishment expense and certain adjustments to income tax expense. Reconciliations between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this press release. The Company evaluates other items of income and expense on an individual basis and considers both the quantitative and qualitative aspects of the item, including (i) its size and nature, (ii) whether or not it relates to the Company's ongoing business operations and (iii) whether or not the Company expects it to occur as part of Halozyme's normal business on a regular basis. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation and should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP; and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, from time to time in the future there may be other items that the Company may exclude for purposes of its Non-GAAP financial measures; and the Company may in the future cease to exclude items that it has historically excluded for purposes of its Non-GAAP financial measures. Halozyme considers these Non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the Company, exclusive of factors that do not directly affect what the Company considers to be its core operating performance, as well as unusual events. The Non-GAAP measures also allow investors and analysts to make additional comparisons of the operating activities of the Company's core business over time and with respect to other companies, as well as assessing trends and future expectations.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth in this press release include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning the Company's expected future financial performance (including the Company's financial outlook for 2022) and expectations for future growth, profitability, total revenue and royalty revenue, net and operating income and earnings-per-share, the Company's plans to acquire Antares and to repurchase shares under its share repurchase program. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology may include the possible benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs and facilitating more rapid delivery and administration of larger volumes of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company's ENHANZE® business may include potential growth and receipt of royalty and milestone payments driven by our partners' development and commercialization efforts, potential new clinical trial study starts, the size and growth prospects of our partners' drug franchises, potential new ENHANZE® collaborations and collaborative targets and regulatory review and potential approvals of new ENHANZE® products and the Company's plans to develop new formulations of its API for longer intellectual property protection. These forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning and involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected levels of revenues, expenditures and costs, unexpected delays in the execution of the Company's share repurchase program, risks related to Halozyme's and Antares' ability to complete the proposed acquisition on the proposed terms or on the proposed timeline, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals, the possibility that competing offers will be made, other risks associated with executing proposed acquisition, such as the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully, that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected or that the expected benefits of the proposed acquisition will not be realized, unexpected results or delays in the growth of the Company's ENHANZE® business, or in the development, regulatory review or commercialization of new formulations of the Company's API or its partners' ENHANZE® products, including any potential delays caused by the current COVID-19 global pandemic, regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events or patient outcomes and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Footnotes:

1. Reconciliations between GAAP reported and non-GAAP financial information and adjusted guidance measures are provided at the end.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021 Revenues:







Royalties

$69,605

$36,923 Product sales, net

22,140

21,766 Revenues under collaborative agreements

25,534

30,333 Total revenues

117,279

89,022 Operating expenses:







Cost of product sales

15,922

18,219 Research and development

11,853

9,009 Selling, general and administrative

13,834

11,059 Total operating expenses

41,609

38,287 Operating income

75,670

50,735 Other income (expense):







Investment and other income, net

498

276 Inducement expense related to convertible note

—

(20,960) Interest expense

(1,759)

(1,965) Net income before income taxes

74,409

28,086 Income tax (benefit) expense

14,301

191 Net income

$60,108

$27,895









Net income per share:







Basic

$0.44

$0.20 Diluted

$0.43

$0.19









Shares used in computing net income per share:







Basic

137,658

137,952 Diluted

141,277

148,540

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)













March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$117,835

$118,719 Marketable securities, available-for-sale

668,305

622,203 Accounts receivable, net

113,762

90,975 Inventories

47,761

53,908 Prepaid expenses and other assets

41,026

40,482 Total current assets

988,689

926,287 Property and equipment, net

8,513

8,794 Prepaid expenses and other assets

22,038

13,414 Deferred tax assets, net

142,508

155,434 Restricted cash

500

500 Total assets

$1,162,248

$1,104,429









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$1,266

$1,541 Accrued expenses

19,133

24,441 Deferred revenue, current portion

1,746

1,746 Current portion of long-term debt, net

89,546

89,419 Total current liabilities

111,691

117,147









Deferred revenue, net of current portion

2,031

2,530 Long-term debt, net

788,099

787,255 Other long-term liabilities

171

544









Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

138

138 Additional paid-in capital

261,713

256,347 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(2,791)

(620) Accumulated deficit

1,196

(58,912) Total stockholders' equity

260,256

196,953 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$1,162,248

$1,104,429

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Net Income and Diluted EPS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021 GAAP Net Income

$ 60,108

$ 27,895 Adjustments:







Inducement expense related to convertible notes

—

20,960 Share-based compensation

4,742

4,923 Amortization of debt discount

971

741 Other one-time items

1,511

— Income tax effect of above adjustments(1)

(1,250)

(181) Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 66,082

$ 54,338









GAAP Diluted EPS

$ 0.43

$ 0.19 Adjustments:







Inducement expense related to convertible notes

—

0.14 Share-based compensation

0.03

0.03 Amortization of debt discount

0.01

0.01 Other one-time items

0.01

— Income tax effect of above adjustments(1)

(0.01)

— Non-GAAP DilutedEPS

$ 0.47

$ 0.37









GAAP & Non-GAAP Diluted Shares

141,277

148,540

(1) Estimated income tax effect of the Non-GAAP reconciling items are calculated using applicable statutory tax rates,

taking into consideration of any valuation allowance. *Dollar amounts, as presented, are rounded. Consequently, totals may not add up.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Net Income and Diluted EPS 2022 Guidance (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts)













2022

2021 GAAP Net Income

$270 - 295

$402.7 Adjustments:







Inducement expense related to convertible notes

—

21.0 Share-based compensation

22 - 25

20.8 Amortization of debt discount

4 - 4

3.9 Income tax benefit

—

(154.2) Income tax effect of above adjustments

(6) - (7)

(0.1) Non-GAAP Net Income

$290 -315

$294.1









GAAP Diluted EPS

$1.90 - 2.05

$2.74 Adjustments:







Inducement expense related to convertible notes

—

0.14 Share-based compensation

0.16 - 0.17

0.14 Amortization of debt discount

0.04 - 0.04

0.03 Income tax benefit

—

(1.05) Income tax effect of above adjustments

(0.04) - (0.05)

— Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

$2.05 - 2.20

$2.00









GAAP & Non-GAAP Diluted Shares

142 - 143

146.8

*Dollar amounts, as presented, are rounded. Consequently, totals may not add up.

