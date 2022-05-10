LRS EXPANDS NORTH MADISON REGIONAL FOOTPRINT WITH ACQUISITION OF PORTABLE RESTROOM PROVIDER, THE COUNTRY PLUMBER

From Appleton to Janesville, LRS continues to expand and densify its industry-leading, sustainability-driven waste diversion, recycling and portable services across Wisconsin

PORTAGE, Wis., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LRS, the greater Midwest's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services provider, today announced it has acquired the portable restroom line of business of Portage, Wisc.-based The Country Plumber, a leading local family-owned provider of portable restroom services; financial terms were not disclosed and the transaction is effective immediately.

Founded in 1963 by Bill and Cindy DeMars, The Country Plumber has served central Wisconsin as a reliable, local provider of portable restrooms, plumbing, septic installation and repair, septic and holding tank pumping, and sewer and drain cleaning. LRS will immediately begin portable restroom services for the following towns: Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Columbus, Madison, Montello, Pardeeville, Portage, Wisconsin Dells and surrounding areas.

LRS will continue to offer Country Plumber's wide range of portable restroom rentals and servicing, ranging from economical standard and ADA Handicap units to handwashing stations and luxury restroom trailers. Portable restrooms and handwashing stations remain in high demand, and used frequently on construction sites, and at concerts, parades, festivals, small home renovations, weddings and other special events.

All Country Plumber portable restroom employees will remain on with LRS as part of the company's LRS Portables line of business, focused on providing the same reliable and responsive service. The acquisition highlights an ongoing focus on diversifying the LRS service portfolio within the company's geographic territories. LRS Portables now ranks within the top five portable services providers in the United States, and continues to realize massive growth across eight states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Arkansas and Tennessee, led by LRS Senior Vice President of Portable Services Brian Grosse.

"Bill and Cindy DeMars and all Country Plumber employees should be incredibly proud of the legacy they have built over six decades as the region's portable restroom provider of choice," said LRS President and Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley. "We remain committed to maintaining that same level of excellence for Country Plumber portables customers, delivering safe, reliable and responsive service that exceeds the needs of residents, businesses and municipalities across the Badgerland state."

Since it entered the Wisconsin market with the 2018 acquisitions of Badgerland Disposal and Royal Container Service, LRS has rapidly grown and diversified its Wisconsin footprint through 10 more acquisitions, serving 65 municipalities and nearly 10,000 commercial customers across Wisconsin.

