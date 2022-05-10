NRx Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 16, 2022

--Company to Host Conference Call May 16, 2022, at 8:30AM ET--

RADNOR, Pa., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals"), a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company today announced that management will report first quarter 2022 financial results prior to the market open on May 16, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast on May 16, 2022, 8:30AM Eastern Time to discuss its results and provide a clinical and corporate update. Management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Investors interested in submitting questions must do so in advance of the call and are encouraged to email questions to the Company's investor relations representative at rsheffield@nrxpharma.com by 4:00 PM Eastern Time on May 13, 2022.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed five minutes prior to the start of the call by dialing (877) 407-9716 (U.S.), (201) 493-6779 (International) Conference ID: 13729829, or through the webcast link NRx Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. A replay will be available from the NRx Pharmaceuticals website following the call at www.nrxpharma.com.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company") draws upon decades of collective, scientific, and drug-development experience to bring improved health to patients. Its investigational product, ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) for patients with COVID-19, has been granted Fast Track designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is in a Phase III trial for Critical COVID-19 patients which is sponsored and managed by the US National Institutes of Health. The FDA has additionally granted Breakthrough Therapy designation, a Special Protocol Agreement, and a Biomarker Letter of Support for NRX-101, an investigational medicine for the treatment of severe bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal ideation and behavior (ASIB) after initial stabilization with ketamine or other effective therapy.

NRx Pharmaceuticals is led by executives and board members who have held senior roles at Lilly, Pfizer, GSK and the FDA. NRx Pharmaceuticals was co-founded by Prof Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, who has held leadership roles in various biotechnology startup companies and been appointed to advisory roles in four U.S. Presidential Administrations. The NRx Pharmaceuticals' board includes Dr. Sherry Glied, former U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health (ASPE), Chaim Hurvitz, former director of Teva and President of the Teva International Group, General H.R. McMaster, Ph.D. (US Army, Ret.), the 26th United States National Security Advisor, and Daniel E. Troy, J.D., former Chief Counsel of the FDA.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development, business prospects, and market and industry trends and conditions, as well as the Company's strategies, plans, objectives, and goals. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections of, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management.

The Company assumes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, you should not place reliance on any forward-looking statement, and all forward-looking statements are herein qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth above.

CORPORATE CONTACT

INVESTOR RELATIONS





Molly Cogan

Tom Johnson, Director Senior Director, Global Communications

LifeSci Advisors mcogan@nrxpharma.com

tjohnson@lifesciadvisors.com

