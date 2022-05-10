Organic Valley Expands Outside the Dairy Case to Bring Convenient, Organic Nutrition to New and Expecting Moms

New, Innovative Pre- and Postnatal Support Smoothie Mixes

Help Pregnant and Postpartum Moms Meet Their Nutrient Needs

LA FARGE, Wis., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Organic Valley announced the launch of its new Pre- and Postnatal Support Smoothie Mixes for expecting and new moms. Both Smoothie Mixes are available on the cooperative's newly-launched, direct-to-consumer site at shop.organicvalley.com, and made with organic ingredients including pasture-raised milk from Organic Valley's small family farms – and that means real dairy from cows that are raised without antibiotics, toxic pesticides, or added hormones.

The new Organic Valley Smoothie Mixes can help moms meet their nutritional needs during their pregnancy journey.

"At Organic Valley, we want to support families at every stage and we didn't see an easy, organic pre- and postnatal nutrition option for moms," said Janie Felton, Organic Valley Senior Associate Innovation Manager. "And so, we worked hand-in-hand with expecting and new moms, dietitians, and OB-GYNs to develop the new Organic Valley Smoothie Mixes that can help moms meet their nutritional needs during their pregnancy journey."

The new Organic Valley Smoothie Mixes, when added to 8 fluid ounces of 2% milk, contain high-quality, organic nutrition and provide an excellent source of complete protein and several essential nutrients. The Prenatal Support Smoothie Mix offers important nutrients for expecting moms including DHA, Folate and Folic Acid; the Postnatal Support Smoothie Mix provides new moms with DHA plus Fenugreek.

"I feel confident recommending Organic Valley's Pre- and Postnatal Smoothie Mixes because they are real food – not just a supplement – and can play a big role in supporting moms during an important time in their lives," said Carly Knowles, Dietitian and Doula. "When you add them to Organic Valley milk*, you can help ensure that you're getting what you need to help stay healthy and thrive."

Available in chocolate and vanilla flavors, the new Support Smoothie Mixes are shelf-stable and can be shaken, blended or mixed with Organic Valley 2% milk for a healthy bump in high-quality organic nutrition. And, when moms purchase the new Organic Valley Smoothie Mixes, they're also supporting small organic family farms and a higher standard of animal care.

The new Organic Valley Prenatal and Postnatal Support Smoothie Mixes are available in 10 oz canisters (14 servings each) in stores nationwide and on Organic Valley's newly-launched, direct-to-consumer site at shop.organicvalley.com for a suggested retail price of $19.98 to $21.99.

*Organic Valley recommends combining with 8 fluid ounces of Organic Valley 2% milk.

Hi-res images are available by request from heather.johnson@organicvalley.coop

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is passionate about doing what's right for people, animals, and earth and is committed to bringing ethically made organic food to families everywhere. Organic Valley is the largest farmer-owned organic cooperative in the U.S. and one of the world's largest organic consumer brands. Founded in 1988 to sustain family farms through organic farming, the cooperative represents nearly 1,700 farmers in 34 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit ov.coop/impact. Organic Valley is also @OrganicValley on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Heather Johnson

heather.johnson@organicvalley.coop

(651) 231-5751

