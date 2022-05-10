The Power Group Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

DALLAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What a Power move!

The Power Group has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022 and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list results from a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

The Power Group is considered one of Dallas' most respected PR, social media and influencer-relations firms. The company is also noted for its crisis management prowess.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

Ironically, The Power Group was born out of a vision to create a virtual PR firm that would give individuals the flexibility they needed to create work-life harmony. But that was 1999 and a 100 percent virtual operation was simply too visionary for the times. Today, the company operates with a successful hybrid model that empowers its team to operate with accountability, drive results for its client family and create happiness and fun–one of the company's core tenets.

"Creating the next generation of businesswomen is a tremendous–yet rewarding–responsibility. In order to do that, leaders must be able to create and sustain a culture that is open to new ideas and ways of operating," said Amy Power, president and CEO of The Power Group. "I have seen the agency undergo an evolution in our 22 years of operation and during that time have unlocked the secrets to creating a 'best place to work' company. It's three things: suspend your judgment because 'what got you here, will not get you there,' be curious and allow your team to help you create the culture."

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

About The Power Group

The Power Group believes everyone has a powerful story. Including its own. Founded in 1999, what began as a one-woman entrepreneurial venture in Dallas, Texas, has grown into a successful agency with a booming team of Power Players. The Power Group is more than a traditional PR firm, boasting expertise in social media and influencer relations and a well-earned reputation for crisis management. With a focus on delivering purposeful results and upholding the reputation of clients, Power Players are experienced professionals who are calm in a crisis and experts without egos. The Power Group strives to redefine what an agency can and should be to its clients and lives by the mantra that clients deserve to be led, not managed. The award-winning firm represents a variety of companies but specializes in those within the restaurant/retail, CPG, commercial real estate and oil and gas spaces.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

