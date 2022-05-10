RWE's U.S. El Algodon Alto Wind Farm operating in south Texas

200 MW onshore wind facility located near Texas coast

Project has the ability to supply more than 60,000 homes with green energy

More than $11.1 million spent locally during construction

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RWE Renewables' El Algodon Alto, a 200-megawatt (MW) onshore wind farm, located in San Patricio County, Texas, is in operation.

"We're excited to announce another one of the projects in our development pipeline is operational," said Silvia Ortín, CEO Onshore Wind and Solar PV Americas, RWE Renewables. "El Algodon Alto continues our momentum to providing cleaner sources of generation in Texas. We're proud to create local, high-paying jobs during the operations phase in addition to employing 200 to 300 people during our recently completed construction phase of the project. RWE continues to have a strong focus on the U.S. market and adding further operational projects demonstrates our ambition in renewable energy."

The project, located in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) south market, is powered by 91 Vestas turbines and will generate enough electricity to power more than 60,000 homes. In total, the project spent more than $11.1 million locally during the construction period.

With the addition of El Algodon Alto, RWE will have delivered a total installed generation capacity of more than 3,700 MW of wind power online in the state of Texas, including more than 1,700 MW on the Texas coast.

The U.S. accounts for more than one third of the RWE Group's renewables capacity playing a key role in RWE's strategy to grow its renewables business and to become carbon neutral by 2040. RWE constructs, owns and operates some of the highest performing wind, solar and energy storage projects in the U.S., having installed more than 5,000 MW (4,288 MW pro rata) of generation capacity to date.

Our very experienced U.S. team is driving our expansion plans not only in onshore wind, solar PV and storage, but also in offshore wind, to contribute to RWE's ambitious goal of 50 GW net installed capacity in 2030.

Just a few months ago, the company, together with our joint venture partner National Grid Ventures, secured area OCS-A 0539 in the New York Bight offshore lease auction in the U.S. with a potential to host 3 GW of capacity, enough to power 1.1 million U.S. homes. In addition, RWE has entered into a joint venture, New England Aqua Ventus, focused on floating offshore wind in the state of Maine.

For more information, go to americas.rwe.com.

For further inquiries: Matt Tulis

Communication Manager

RWE Renewables

M +1 512 698 4043

E matthew.tulis@rwe.com

RWE

RWE is leading the way to a green energy world. With an extensive investment and growth strategy, the company will expand its powerful, green generation capacity to 50 gigawatts internationally by 2030. RWE is investing €50 billion gross for this purpose in this decade. The portfolio is based on offshore and onshore wind, solar, hydrogen, batteries, biomass and gas.

RWE Supply & Trading provides tailored energy solutions for large customers. RWE has locations in the attractive markets of Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The company is responsibly phasing out nuclear energy and coal. Government-mandated phaseout roadmaps have been defined for both of these energy sources. RWE employs around 19,000 people worldwide and has a clear target: to get to net zero by 2040. On its way there, the company has set itself ambitious targets for all activities that cause greenhouse gas emissions. The Science Based Targets initiative has confirmed that these emission reduction targets are in line with the Paris Agreement. Very much in the spirit of the company's purpose: Our energy for a sustainable life.

