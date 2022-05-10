Santa Cruz County Bank Hires Randy Lagomarsino

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCQX: SCZC), today announced Randy Lagomarsino has joined the bank as Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager for the Bank's Silicon Valley region. He is based out of the Bank's Cupertino office where he will be responsible for new business acquisition, lending, and business development in Silicon Valley and the Greater Bay Area.

Randy Lagomarsino, Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager, Santa Cruz County Bank (PRNewswire)

Mr. Lagomarsino has a 17-year history in the banking industry with extensive experience in sales and lending for major financial institutions in Northern California and the Bay Area. He served as Commercial Loan Officer at Wells Fargo Banking Group and as Business Development Officer of the Commercial Banking Group at Wells Fargo. He also served as Vice President, Business Development Officer for the Commercial Banking Group at US Bank, and as Vice President, Business Development and Relationship Manager for the Commercial Middle Market Group at Bank of America. Most recently Mr. Lagomarsino served as Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager at City National Bank in San Jose where he managed a portfolio of commercial middle market relationships.

Mr. Lagomarsino obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Business from the University of Phoenix.

Jon Sisk, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer, remarked, "We are excited to welcome Randy to our Silicon Valley team. His commitment to building personal relationships aligns with the Bank's mission, and his knowledge of the local business community is a valuable asset to the Bank and to our clients. We're looking forward to his contributions."

Mr. Lagomarsino is based out of the Bank's Cupertino office at 19240 Stevens Creek Boulevard.

ABOUT SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK

Santa Cruz County Bank was founded in 2004. It is a top-rated, locally-owned and operated, full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. The bank has branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. Santa Cruz County Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley and a top USDA lender in the state of California. As a full-service bank, Santa Cruz County Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, Santa Cruz County Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local not-for-profit organizations.

Santa Cruz County Bank stock is publicly traded on the OTCQX U.S. Premier marketplace under the symbol SCZC. Stock purchase orders may be placed online, through a brokerage firm, or through Market Makers listed in the Investor Relations section of the bank's website. For more information about Santa Cruz County Bank, visit www.sccountybank.com .

Santa Cruz County Bank logo. (PRNewsFoto/Santa Cruz County Bank) (PRNewsFoto/SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Santa Cruz County Bank