Valencia Technologies Retains PRIA Healthcare to Improve Patient Access to the eCoin for treatment of Urge Urinary Incontinence (UUI)

VALENCIA, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valencia Technologies Corporation ("Valencia" or the "Company"), a privately held company, today announced it has retained PRIA Healthcare to assist in patient access for Valencia's recently FDA approved proprietary product, eCoin®. eCoin is a leadless tibial nerve neurostimulator for the treatment of urge urinary incontinence (UUI), affecting over 60% of patients who suffer from Overactive Bladder (OAB).

Valencia Technologies Corporation Logo (PRNewsFoto/Valencia Technologies Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Valencia Technologies Corporati) (PRNewswire)

eCoin® consists of a coin-sized neurostimulator which is implanted subcutaneously in the lower leg during a minimally invasive outpatient procedure utilizing only local anesthetic.

PRIA has 10 years of experience assisting MedTech companies improve patient access to new medical devices. PRIA assists clients and develops patient-centric prior authorization and appeals programs that leverage clinical evidence and historical coverage decisions to best inform payors about the individual patient's story. PRIA is a relentless advocate, dedicated to helping patients avoid the pitfalls of today's medical insurance systems, helping more patients gain access to the care most likely to benefit them.

Mr. Clay Schwabe, VP, Business Development of PRIA Healthcare Management, stated, "PRIA leverages our experience in accelerating patient access to innovative medical solutions to help put therapy decisions back in the hands of the healthcare provider. We are especially excited to work with Valencia Technologies and eCoin. Our goal is to create more opportunities for indicated patients with bladder dysfunction to access this remarkable device."

Ms. Ann Decker, Vice President, Reimbursement and Health Policy at Valencia Technologies, states, "We are excited to partner with PRIA as they help Valencia Technologies expand its eCoin technology into the marketplace through educating the numerous U.S. insurance companies on the clinically supported benefits of eCoin. Our confidence in the PRIA Team is a direct result of their many successes assisting other MedTech companies on this same journey with their emerging technologies."

About PRIA

Since 2012, PRIA Healthcare has been a national leader in reimbursement and market access to the healthcare arena throughout the United States. Led by a team of industry veterans, PRIA is committed to ensuring the latest medical technologies and procedures are available to patients both during clinical trials and through product commercialization. PRIA diligently works to influence payers to establish patient access to life changing devices, therapies, treatments, and procedures by leveraging clinical data, patient, and physician rights.

About Valencia Technologies Corporation

Valencia Technologies Corporation ("Valencia") is a private medical technology company located in Valencia, California. The company designed and manufactured its eCoin® device for the treatment of urge urinary incontinence (UUI). Learn more about Valencia at www.valenciatechnologies.com or the eCoin® device at www.eCoin.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "planned," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "designed," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Valencia undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Media Contact:

Shawn Graft

Valencia Technologies

IR@valenciatechnologies.com

Investor Contact

Brian Johnston

Gilmartin Group LLC

IR@valenciatechnologies.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Valencia Technologies Corporation