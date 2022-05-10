Valtix Named an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace for 2022

Employee survey results reflect a best-in-class virtual workplace that enables innovation and team cohesiveness while supporting rapid growth in the fast moving cloud security market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtix, the industry's first multi-cloud network security platform as a service, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

Valtix was founded on innovative technology to enable pervasive workload protection, across every major cloud. Today, the platform supports security for workloads running in AWS, Azure, Google Cloud (GCP), and Oracle Cloud (OCI). Workplace innovation has also always been a top concern for the founding team. And while many companies have had to sustain culture during the pandemic, Valtix has a more unique challenge in that more than 50% of employees were actually hired during the pandemic.

"The pandemic obviously presented a number of challenges for all organizations, but we also took advantage of the opportunity to optimize our culture for remote work," said Douglas Murray, CEO at Valtix. "We see building a best-in-class virtual workplace as a competitive advantage. We get the best talent, regardless of location and employees get more flexibility, which drives creativity. Additional benefits were aligned to break down organizational silos, drive informal interactions, and alleviate some of the strains that can be challenges in a virtual workplace."

Among other things, Valtix benefits include weekly company lunches where lunch is delivered to every employee. Monthly mental health days known as Valtix First Friday ( #valtixfirstfriday ) are provided to enable employees to recharge and pursue activities outside of work.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc.has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic.

The awards list, which was published today on Inc.com, can be found here . It will also be featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com.

About Valtix

Valtix is on a mission to enable organizations with security at the speed of the cloud. Deployable in just 5 minutes, Valtix was built to combine robust multi-cloud security with cloud-first simplicity and on-demand scale. Powered by a cloud-native architecture, Valtix provides an innovative approach to cloud network security called Dynamic Multi-Cloud Policy (™), which links continuous visibility with advanced security controls. The result: security that is more effective, adaptable to change, and aligned to cloud agility requirements. Valtix has been recognized as an innovator in numerous industry awards including 2021 top honors in the "Next-Gen in Cloud Security" from Cyber Defense Magazine, SINET-16 Innovator recognition, and inclusion in Gartner's Cool Vendors in Cloud Networking report. Get started with the free tier and a cloud risk assessment at Valtix.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

