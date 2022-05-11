STOREDOT COMPLETES LIVE DEMONSTRATION SHOWCASING EXTREME FAST CHARGING BATTERY TECHNOLOGY CAPABLE OF DELIVERING 100 MILES IN 5 MINUTES

- Test concluded successfully in front of attendees at EcoMotion Week 2022 in Israel and livestreamed to a global audience

- All cell parameters, including state of charge, temperature, voltage and charged capacity monitored live during demonstration

- Test showed capability of charging 100 miles in 5 minutes, with the equivalent of 200 miles charged in 10 minutes, and was based on available StoreDot pouch cell battery technology

- StoreDot's battery technologies will deliver 100 miles in 5 minutes by 2024, 100 miles in 3 by 2028 and 100 in 2 within a decade

- StoreDot's '100inX' strategic technology road map will eliminate range and charging anxiety to deliver a step-change in sustainable mobility

- Technology currently undergoing rigorous testing by global automotive electric vehicle manufacturers

- Live demo video available here: https://bit.ly/3ssMAki

HERZELIYA, Israel, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StoreDot, the pioneer of extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology for electric vehicles, has successfully, publicly demonstrated its ability to charge a full-scale electric vehicle (EV) battery cell with the energy for 100 miles in just 5 minutes live on stage. A video of a live demo can be seen on StoreDot's YouTube channel here: https://bit.ly/3ssMAki

The presentation took place at EcoMotion Week 2022 in Israel, an increasingly popular global event that brings together leading car makers including General Motors, Volvo, Ford, Continental, The Renault–Nissan–Mitsubishi Alliance and Hyundai. It further validates StoreDot's '100inX' strategic technology roadmap, which will transform automotive travel and facilitate the rapid transition to a more sustainable, zero-emissions future by delivering 100in5 by 2024, 100in3 by 2028 and 100in2 in by 2032.

The demonstration featured a 300x100 mm pouch cell produced at EVE energy's manufacturing plant in China. The battery was charged under a 10-minute time limit, during which the cell charged to 20Ah, exceeding the 0% to 80% capacity target set for the demonstration.

The cell maintained a charge rate capable of adding 100 miles of range every 5 minutes of charging. At no point did the battery temperature exceed 33-degree Celsius, well below the recommended operating temperature set by StoreDot's engineers and all critical parameters of the cell performed at an optimum level.

Yaron Fein, VP R&D at StoreDot said "Today's demonstration represents the successful passing of another milestone on StoreDot's ambitious technology road map. Our intensive development program has already delivered batteries capable of exceeding 1200 consecutive extreme fast cycles and we aim to complete the scaling up of more than 1000 cycles in our EV-size cells by the end of this year. We remain poised to achieve 100in5 by 2024, whilst remaining firmly on track to deliver our ultimate goal of 100in2 by 2032."

Doron Myersdorf, CEO, StoreDot, "Successfully proving StoreDot's extreme fast-charging battery technology in front of a live audience demonstrates the complete confidence we have in our roadmap to deliver a global step-change in electric mobility. Away from the stage, our transformative technology continues to undergo testing by leading automotive manufacturers in grueling conditions, ensuring no stone is left unturned in the strategic pursuit of delivering excellence to our customers and consigning EV range anxiety to the history books."

The StoreDot CEO also addressed a panel on the main stage at EcoMotion, entitled: 'The end of fossil-based mobility?' where he advocated that a revolution in EV battery charging times is essential to accelerate the trend to mass electrified mobility. Doron stated that making it as quick for drivers to recharge car batteries as it currently is to fill a tank with fuel, is essential to changing customer behavior and encouraging greener mobility.

About StoreDot:

StoreDot is a pioneer and leader of extreme fast charging (XFC) batteries that overcome the critical barrier to mainstream EV adoption – range and charging anxiety. The company has revolutionized the conventional Li-ion battery by designing and synthesizing proprietary organic and inorganic compounds, making it possible to charge an EV in just five minutes – the same time it takes to refuel a conventional combustion engine vehicle. Through its '100inX' strategic roadmap, StoreDot's battery technology is optimized for the best driver experience with XFC in Li-ion batteries and future technologies for extreme energy density (XED). StoreDot's strategic investors include Volvo, VinFast, BP, Daimler, Ola Electric, Samsung, TDK and EVE Energy. In 2019, the company achieved a world-first by demonstrating the live charge of a two-wheeled EV in just five minutes. In 2020, the company demonstrated the scalability of its XFC batteries, and it is on target for Electric Vehicle battery production at scale by 2024. For more information see: www.store-dot.com.

StoreDot pouch cells (PRNewswire)

