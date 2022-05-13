DecisionPoint Systems to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings on May 16, 2022

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions will report financial and operational results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended March 31, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

DecisionPoint's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the DecisionPoint investor relations website (https://www.decisionpt.com/investing-in-decisionpoint/) at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern on May 16, 2022. Management will host an earnings conference call and webcast beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.

Live Call Information:

Date: May 16, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in: Toll Free: 1-877-407-3982

Dial-in: Toll/International: 1-201-493-6780

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=rxHnoEzM

Replay Information:

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13730026

Replay Start: Monday May 16, 2022, 1:00 PM ET

Replay Expiry: Monday May 23, 2022, 11:59 PM ET

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint is a leading provider and integrator of enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping them move their business decision points closer to their customers. We do this by making enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere. DecisionPoint utilizes all the latest wireless, mobility, and RFID technologies. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit www.decisionpt.com.

Contact

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

Brian@haydenir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.