Made Famous by "The Office", Pennsylvania Paper & Supply celebrates its 100th Anniversary

SCRANTON, Pa., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Office opens on the red brick tower of Pennsylvania Paper & Supply (PPS), a Scranton institution and family business celebrating its 100th anniversary on Friday, May 20, with a by-invitation ribbon-cutting ceremony to symbolize the opening of a new century of serving its customers.

" John Krasinski took that shot of our Pennsylvania Paper & Supply tower when he was doing research for The Office."

"My grandfather Jacob Fink and my dad Jerry Fink would be proud to see how their company has grown over the last 100 years and surprised to learn our building is a world-renowned landmark," said Douglas Fink, Pennsylvania Paper & Supply President. "John Krasinski took that shot of our tower in 2004 when he was doing research for The Office and for his role as Jim Halpert in the fictional Dunder Mifflin."

"Almost two decades later, fans still show up looking for the real Dunder Mifflin, but we're not the colorful oddballs of The Office; we're a team of 300 professionals steeped in 100 years of history," he added.

Jacob Fink founded PPS in 1922 on the principles of listening to the customers, filling their needs, and doing it better than anyone else. Originally focused on selling paper bags to Scranton grocers, PPS continually expanded its product line beyond paper products to include janitorial and sanitation supplies, broadened its territory beyond Pennsylvania into New York and New Jersey, and now services the entire country through e-commerce.

As the company grew it moved several times before opening its Scranton Showroom & Warehouse under the iconic tower almost 55 years ago.

"Since our founding, Pennsylvania Paper & Supply has strived to uphold our core values set by my grandfather Jacob—to serve our community, employees, and marketplace with excellence. We look forward to building on this legacy as a way forward for the next one hundred years," said Fink.

Pennsylvania Paper & Supply Company is a 100-year-old, third generation, comprehensive, multi-dimensional products and services distributor serving the needs of industry, healthcare, education, food processing, building management, hospitality, and government throughout eastern and central PA, the southern tier of NY, and northwestern NJ.

