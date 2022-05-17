Report outlines work done to date to advance priorities of Avantor's Science for Goodness sustainability platform

RADNOR, Pa., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, today released its 2022 sustainability report highlighting the company's significant progress in innovating for a sustainable future, strengthening the communities where it operates and continuing to foster an inclusive work environment.

Avantor® Releases 2022 Sustainability Report, Highlighting Significant Progress in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Efforts (PRNewswire)

"We are proud of the progress we have made to implement responsible and sustainable business practices as part of our Science for Goodness platform," said Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO of Avantor. "As a company focused on advancing science to create a better world, we recognize our immense responsibility to invest in sustainability for all our stakeholders. By measuring and reporting our progress against our goals, we demonstrate Avantor's commitment to transparency, accountability and positive impacts to better our environment and society."

Highlights across Avantor's Four Science for Goodness ESG Priorities

People & Culture : Avantor increased the ratio of women in management to more than 35% and launched a global career framework and formal mentorship program to support the growth, development and career goals of its associates. The Company also created additional employee resource groups to promote inclusion, dialogue and awareness for employees with diverse backgrounds. Membership of "ally" employees – those who do not identify as a member of a particular employee group but participate to learn and share support – increased by almost 60%.

Innovation & Environment : Avantor reduced its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 9.6% compared to a 2019 baseline 1 . This represents progress of more than 50% toward the Company's 2025 reduction goal. Continuing its track record of innovation, Avantor introduced more than 125,000 new products and supported all major COVID-19 vaccine modalities and other therapy candidates globally, including providing proprietary products for messenger RNA (mRNA), viral vector, recombinant protein (rProtein) and plasmid DNA.

Community Engagement : Avantor established a formal volunteer policy and donated more than $1 million to 16 STEM or healthcare organizations across 12 countries through the Avantor Foundation. Since its inception, the Avantor Foundation has surpassed $6 million in giving aligned with its mission of creating a better world by advancing science education and providing healthcare to those in need.

Governance & Integrity: The Company enhanced the gender and racial diversity of its board and management team. Additionally, Avantor's Board of Directors adopted several changes to its Bylaws and Corporate Governance Guidelines to increase shareholder engagement and emphasize our commitment to director accountability. The Company also launched the Avantor Responsible Supplier Code of Conduct as a first step in advancing its Responsible Supplier Program designed to embed sustainability practices throughout its supply chain.

"At Avantor, we value transparency and integrity and are pleased to have further increased our level of reporting key ESG metrics this year, including the addition of a Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) index," stated Rachel Kaufman, Sr. Director, Global Sustainability for Avantor. "We look forward to sharing our ongoing progress as we enhance partnerships with our customers and suppliers to propel sustainability forward," Kaufman added.

Please visit this site to read Avantor's Sustainability Report.

1. Absolute reduction of scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions vs. 2019 baseline.

