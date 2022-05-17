Healthcare technology provider SONIFI Health adds HealthTouch integration to streamline patient meal ordering processes

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with MCR Technologies, SONIFI Health has integrated the HealthTouch food service system onto its interactive patient engagement platform.

HealthTouch's turnkey software helps hospitals manage patient dietary needs while also creating efficiencies in their food production and delivery systems. And now with SONIFI Health's HealthTouch integration capabilities, hospitals have a simple, streamlined way for patients to order their own food.

Patients can place their meal orders on SONIFI Health's interactive TVs, as well as on its mobile app for hospital-provided tablets and BYOD solutions. Meal ordering information can also be displayed on SONIFI Health's digital whiteboards.

"For HealthTouch, we continually strive to help hospitals provide a safe and healthy in-room dining experience for their patients, without adding to staff workloads," said George Speropolous, President and CEO of MCR Technologies. "Having our software integrated with SONIFI Health's platform creates a seamless process that saves staff time and gives patients flexibility and control, without compromising the safety measures hospitals have in place for the patients' dietary needs."

"Anything we can do to simplify technology for our customers has always been a top priority," said Roy Kosuge, SONIFI Health General Manager. "So as we continued talking with our customers about their goals and initiatives to provide exceptional patient experiences, integrating with HealthTouch was an absolute 'of course' for us. We're proud to offer this integrated feature on our interactive platform in hospitals across the country.

About MCR Technologies

MCR Technologies is the premier provider of patient nutrient management and food-service software systems. Our flagship product, HealthTouch®, is installed in over 500 healthcare facilities and has helped millions of patients in the past 20 years. While we pride ourselves on leading technology solutions and superb customer service, our most salient strength is the ability to innovate continuously. Learn more at mcrtechnologies.com.

About SONIFI Health

SONIFI Health provides interactive technology solutions proven to improve patient engagement, outcomes and staff productivity. The system is delivered across multiple technology platforms including mobile devices, televisions, computers and digital displays to enhance patient and family experiences while increasing hospital operational efficiencies. As part of SONIFI Solutions Inc., the company supports more than 500 million end user experiences per year. Learn more at sonifihealth.com.

