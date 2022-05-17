Jelenew becomes the only sports brand as the Signature Sponsor of amfAR Gala during the 75th Festival de Cannes

Jelenew x Stéphane cycling-pants dress will be auctioned off to support the fight against AIDS and COVID-19

WILMINGTON, Del., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmfAR announced on April 26 that Jelenew would be an amfAR Signature sponsor during the 75th Cannes Film Festival. It is reported that Jelenew is the only athletic brand among them. And Jelenew will jointly create a cycling-pants dress newlook with Stéphane Rolland, and one of the cycling-pants dresses will auction at the dinner. This helps amfAR raise funds for the American AIDS Research Foundation to contribute to the global fight against AIDS (AIDS) and COVID-19.

Jelenew as Signature Sponsor at amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 (PRNewswire)

As a pioneer challenger in the professional cycling apparel industry, Jelenew has always adhered to the brand concept of "born for women." It focuses on solving clothing and equipment problems in professional cycling for women. It is committed to providing women with cycling products that perfectly integrate "sport functionalism, comfort, and 3D structural aesthetics". The earliest motivation for Jelenew to develop "1+1 model" detachable outer padded cycling pants (1 pair of tight-fitting leggings + 1 pair of detachable outer padded cycling shorts) came from Jelenew's social responsibility and industry mission.

In tracing the evolution history of cycling pants, the Jelenew R&D team found that although there are significant structural differences and needs between men and women. In the past 100 years, male and female riders have worn the same built-in pad cycling pants structure. They know that the "cycling pad" significantly impacts cyclists; it is the core element that affects cycling pants' comfort, sports performance, and health and hygiene index. Unscientific structure and design will obliterate women's health, comfort, and beauty. The women's cycling apparel industry urgently needs a cycling brand that is "truly made for women," which can solve the pain points of female consumers from a female perspective. So those female cyclists can enjoy the same healthy riding as male cyclists.

Jelenew's creative director Di Liu, a former Chanel Haute Couture designer, established Jelenew's research team and product development team in Paris, France. According to the different physiological structures of men and women and the differentiated needs in the riding process, he took the lead in introducing the moulage technique into the design of professional cycling pants. He led the development of the first professional cycling pants for women, the Jelenew 1+1 model: detachable outer padded cycling pants. These cycling pants subvert the built-in pad structure of traditional cycling pants. They are the first professional cycling pants truly created for women globally.

As the world's top charity dinner, amfAR has become one of the most anticipated events during the Cannes Film Festival. Each session has attracted many international celebrities to show up to help out. As a high-profile event, amfAR is also cautious in selecting cooperative brands. The list of official partners used to be Chopard, Bvlgari,Harry Winston and Louis Vuitton, the top brands loved by celebrities. This year, in the official invitation letter of amfAR, the cutting-edge brand Jelenew is listed, and it is the only signature sponsor other than Chopard.

Di Liu said: "Jelenew is honored to be the amfAR signature sponsor during the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Over the years, this good foundation has been dedicated to advocating the impact of AIDS and HIV, providing financial support to HIV/AIDS researchers worldwide, and seeking to translate their research findings into effective policy, prevention, and a therapeutic education program that benefits the world. Each of us has the power to drive transformation. As an individual, the power may not be that great. However, when we come together, we become world game-changers. Jelenew is proud to be a part of it. "

It is understood that the cycling-pants dress newlook of Jelenew x Stéphane Rolland, which will be auctioned at the charity dinner this time, draws inspiration from the golden age of Spain in the 17th century and is a "dark cycling bride" dress look with a sense of the times. Stéphane Rolland designs the black dress on the upper body according to the paintings of Goya and Velasquez and the large black tunic with more stripes. And sleeves are embroidered with Art Deco crystals. Jelenew is based on the first professional outer padded cycling pants. It is inspired by the "Goddess of Victory" in the Louvre Museum. It draws inspiration from the Spanish 17th-century noble knight pants to create a pair of cycling pants with feminine avant-garde. This is the first cross-field cooperation between Sports Technology and Haute Couture, a milestone in the fashion field.

It is reported that all proceeds from the cycling-pants dress newlook auction will be donated to the "amfAR AIDS Research Fund."

About JELENEW

Jelenew is an American avant-garde cycling brand born for women. It creates the first cycling pants truly made for women in the world. It brings the groundbreaking combination of "Haute Couture and Sportswear" and carefully designs each product with "luxury moulage technique" to provide a more refined sports experience and promote a healthy lifestyle for cyclists to enjoy elegant and stylish suburban cycling.

About amfAR and amfAR Gala

amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $617 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide.

Celebrities frequently donate items to be auctioned off for the foundation. Past donors have included Uma Thurman, Karlie Kloss, and Milla Jovovich. The 25th annual gala embraced the #MeToo movement. 25 prominent women chaired it on stage and screen, namely: Alessandra Ambrosio, Poppy Delevigne, Linda Evangelista, Sylvia Fendi, Aileen Getty, Kate Hudson, Scarlett Johansson, Milla Jovovich, Heidi Klum, Daphna Krim (daughter of Mathilde Krim), Karolina Kurkova, Sienna Miller, Angela Missoni, Mary Parent, Katy Perry, Natasha Poly, Aishwarya Rai, Vanessa Redgrave, Joely Richardson, Carine Roitfeld, Caroline Scheufele, Irina Shayk, Lara Stone, Donatella Versace, and Michelle Yeoh. Past items auctioned have included numerous photographs by Andy Warhol, Annie Leibovitz portrait sessions, stays in fashion moguls and celebrity houses, and 53-karat diamond jewelry. Heidi Klum notably donated her Bentley S3 convertible to garner one of the highest bids at €200,000.

