Kanpai Pandas crashes Crypto Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanpai Labs, the creators of Kanpai Pandas , threw their first-ever Kanpai Panda party at Crypto Bahamas, a gathering of leading crypto enthusiasts and trailblazers in Nassau, Bahamas. Held on Apr. 24, 2022, at the Sky Bar at the Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas, the Kanpai Panda family welcomed Crypto giants as KeyboardMonkey, Dr Fresch, and Techno Viking DJ'd the night away. Kanpai Panda networking effects continue to expand, all the more evident as Kanpai Labs coordinated the Crypto Bahamas party prior to mint.

The Kanpai Panda family attracted quite a buzz. Giants from Solana, FTX, and the LayerZero team joined the Kanpai Pandas family for the festivities. Kanpai Panda holders were given the opportunity to network with some of the largest crypto players in the game.

This is the first event of many that will be held that will aim to provide Kanpai Panda holders with the most real-world utility possible. Nothing is off the table. The Kanpai Pandas family seeks to grow its presence in the crypto space through collaborations, partnerships, and pure fun. On-chain game theory ideas are being discussed within the Kanpai Pandas team as Kanpai Labs pushes to create a global NFT brand.

As a sneak peak to all the great things coming… the Kanpai Panda team has secured executive box suite E2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas FOR 15 YEARS! Kanpai Panda holders will have tickets to all Raiders preseason, regular season, and playoffs games and will also have the first right of refusal on all other events held throughout the upcoming season. This includes access to concerts, basketball games, UFC, WWE, and more! Join the Panda family and come party with us.

Kanpai!

