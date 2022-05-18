(included) to Debut at Specialty Food Association's 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show

The membership collective amplifies BIPOC voices and brands in the specialty food industry

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association (SFA) is excited to announce that (included) will debut at the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show. A membership collective of CPG companies led and mostly owned by Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian, and other CEOs of color, (included) is dedicated to mutual success, advocacy for diverse representation, and a commitment to amplifying BIPOC voices and brands in the specialty food industry.

The goal of (included) is to help buyers and press find BIPOC-led and founded companies at the Summer Fancy Food Show.

"I'm excited to partner with (included) and for their debut at the Summer Fancy Food Show," said Bill Lynch, SFA president. "Our DEI Committee has been working hard on initiatives, and this is an important step for advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the specialty food industry."

Open to BIPOC who hold the top leadership position in any CPG company across the ecosystem, (included) will have a pavilion comprised of 10 brands at the Show, which runs June 12-14 at the GBAC-certified Javits Center in New York City.

"(included) is more than just an organization for BIPOC CEOs. It is a volunteer-led community and a place to create belonging for those sometimes on the margin. (included) hopes to improve the chances for success for BIPOC brands. We do this by creating opportunities for the food industry to find and create meaningful connections with our member companies," said Clara Paye, Unite Foods.

The 10 companies exhibiting at the (included) pavilion are:

The (included) pavilion will be one of many exciting features at the Show:

Hot trends from the SFA Trendspotter Panel 2022 Predictions and Winter Fancy Food Show from theand

Startup Pavilion - up and coming makers

Incubator Village - incubators from around the country

Category-focused Pavilions including Beverages; Cheese; Chocolate; Confectionery, Snacks and Sweets; Deli

U.S. State and International ( Europe , Asia , and South America ) Pavilions

sofi™ Awards winners from 2022 + announcements of Product of the Year and New Product of the Year

Education programming , including the new 2022 State of the Specialty Food Industry research

What's New and What's Hot showcases

Presentation of the Lifetime Achievement and Leadership Awards , and induction of the current Class of the Specialty Food Hall of Fame

End-of-Show Food Rescue and Donation with City Harvest

Open only to the trade, the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show is the largest B2B-only specialty food and beverage show in the U.S. The SFA is working with New York City to ensure that all show safety protocols meet the needs of the specialty food community.

