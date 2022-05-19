Gabriel & Co. Introduces The Gabriel Limited Collection Exclusively with Diamonds Examined by GIA, The World's Foremost Diamond Grading Authority

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriel & Co., the award-winning leader in the bridal and fine jewelry space, is excited to announce the launch of the Gabriel Limited™ collection. Crafted exclusively with diamonds examined by GIA, the world's foremost diamond grading authority. The new modern yet classic collection includes a certificate of authenticity with a GIA Grading Report. Gabriel & Co. offers a lifetime warranty, and each engagement ring comes with Gabriel & Co.'s signature Shop Confidently guarantee.

With glamorous styling in an ode to individual beauty, bold sophistication and inner strength, the Gabriel Limited collection™ is produced using only ethically sourced natural diamonds. All diamonds featured in Gabriel Limited™ are perfectly matched and handset, confirmed natural by GIA and are full cut maximize beauty.

Each engagement ring and fine jewelry piece features platinum and 18 karat gold surfaces, polished and thrummed by hand. The iconic styling of the Gabriel Limited collection endlessly renews the transformative effect with alluring designs and luxurious craftsmanship.

"Gabriel & Co. bridges the transparency gap that consumers face when purchasing their next diamond heirloom. We have always understood the necessity of full transparency as our responsibility. Every fine jewelry piece created has a unique serial number engraved into it and through our quality control processes, each piece can be traced from the selection and sourcing of natural diamonds and metals from secure supply chains with full documentation, to the retailer who sells it and to the consumer who purchased it. With the added GIA natural diamond grading confirmation, consumers can be 100% assured that only the best natural diamonds were used." – Jack Gabriel, CEO & Founder

"Gabriel & Co.'s commitment to providing diamond quality information from GIA's independent laboratory services for the diamonds they use helps advance GIA's mission to protect consumers." – Anna Martin, GIA Senior Vice President, Institute & Industry Relations

The Gabriel Limited Collection™ will be available only through the finest retailers who are Authorized Gabriel Limited Partners with Limited Distribution, as well as on the Gabriel & Co. website here: https://www.gabrielny.com/limited

About Gabriel & Co.:

Gabriel & Co. is a New York City based jewelry design house which was founded in 1989 by brothers Jack and Dominick Gabriel. Family owned and operated, the company began in New York City and has since evolved into one of the most prolific fine jewelry brands in the U.S., sold nationwide. The story of Gabriel & Co. is one of passion, integrity, service and trust. Gabriel creates beautifully unique and distinctive pieces that are designed to reflect true inner beauty. Each piece is passionately designed and created as a crafted personal experience. By infusing human passion into natural elements, Gabriel creates jewelry that enhances and celebrates beauty and personal achievements. Individually numbered, each piece is as unique as the woman who wears it.

Gabriel & Co. has consistently won awards since 2011 in both JCK & Instore Magazines for being one of the most innovative and best performing brands in the jewelry industry.

