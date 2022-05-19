Solaray Introduces SharpMind™ Nootropics Line to Support Mental and Emotional Well-Being

Features clinically-backed ingredients in five unique formulas, which can be used together throughout the day to support specific cognitive needs from morning to night

SALT LAKE CITY, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solaray, one of the original vitamin, mineral and herbal supplement brands founded in 1973, with a full array of products backed by science and rooted in nature, today announced the launch of Solaray SharpMind: a collection of advanced nootropics expertly crafted with clinically-backed nutrients, adaptogens and fermented organic mushrooms designed to support mental and emotional well-being.* Five unique formulas — Stress, Energy, Focus, Mood and Sleep — offer targeted support for specific cognitive needs.* The company first launched its popular Solaray SharpMind Brain supplement in 2000. This new line builds on the success of that product and offers a complete, customizable program of formulas that can be used on its own or together throughout the day. All Solaray SharpMind products are now available at Solaray.com and at retailers online and nationwide, including health food stores, Amazon and Walmart.com. Solaray has also partnered with the renowned MATTE Projects to produce a short feature film to accompany the SharpMind launch, kicking off its Illuminate video series that aims to share knowledge of supplement health and wellness with the wider public. Click here to view.

Nootropics are taking the industry by storm. First developed in 1964, these supplements are trending with consumers ranging from fitness enthusiasts to college students and beyond thanks to its ability to support mental performance and overall cognitive function.* A report from Grand View Research predicts the category will expand to $13.38 billion by 2028.

"Unlike many nootropics on the market today, Solaray SharpMind nootropics utilize only the highest-quality, most efficacious ingredients, including proven, clinically-backed nutrients consumers can count on," said Michael Crooks, Vice President of Marketing for Solaray. "From the mental alertness needed when studying for finals to the sense of calm and serenity required for healthy sleep, the cognitive benefits of nootropics are clear: They can help people be sharper and at their best, day or night."

The Solaray SharpMind nootropics line consists of five formulas that can be used in combination:

SharpMind Stress : Crafted with L-theanine, GABA, organic Shitake mushroom and Shoden® Ashwagandha, which has been clinically observed to support a healthy sleep cycle, a calm mind and occasional stress.* †

SharpMind Energy : Formulated with Rhodiola, organic Cordyceps mushroom and enXtra® Alpinia Galangal, a caffeine-free ingredient clinically observed to sharpen alertness and focus for up to five hours.* †

SharpMind Focus : In addition to organic Lion's Mane mushroom and Bacopa, this formula also contains award-winning Cognizin® Citicoline, clinically observed to support focus, clear thinking, mental alertness, and cognitive energy.* †

SharpMind Mood : A primary ingredient is Zembrin® Sceletium tortuosum, clinically observed to deliver an alert serenity that supports mood and overall sense of well-being.* † The formula also contains Holy Basil, Lithium, and organic Reishi mushroom.

SharpMind Sleep : Along with Melatonin, L-glycine, and organic Reishi mushroom, this formula includes Shoden Ashwagandha, demonstrated to support a healthy sleep cycle.*†

"The right nootropic supplements can help maintain balance between the activation and relaxation of our nervous system," said Max Willis, Chief Innovation Officer for Solaray. "Backed by science and rooted in nature, Solaray's new SharpMind nootropics line combines clinically studied nootropic ingredients with adaptogenic herbs and fermented mushrooms to help the brain and body adapt and respond appropriately to daily needs. We are proud to introduce this family of products to the public, as it represents our purpose to help people everywhere Live Brighter and embrace the moments that matter most."

About Solaray

Founded in 1973, Solaray, Inc. is one of the pioneering vitamin, mineral, and herbal supplement brands within the natural products industry, helping establish the category. Part of The Better Being Co. (previously Nutraceutical), Solaray aims to help people become their healthiest selves through its commitment to award-winning product innovation, stringent testing protocols, wide-scale education on supplement health and wellness, and comprehensive sustainability programs that give back to the environment and communities therein. Today, with more than 900 product solutions, Solaray offers a full line of vitamins, minerals, herbs and herbal extracts that help consumers everywhere pursue a healthy lifestyle. For more information and to purchase products, please visit Solaray online at Solaray.com, or on Facebook and Instagram.

