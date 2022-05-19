UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE HONORS CREDIT ONE BANK WITH "PARTNERSHIP FOR GROWTH" AWARD

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit One Bank, a data-driven financial services company, has received the United States Postal Service's (USPS) 2022 "Partnership for Growth" Award at the 2022 National Postal Forum in Phoenix. Award winners are selected annually by the Postmaster General and their executive team, seeking companies that continue to provide innovation and growth through the USPS.

Never Expires (PRNewsfoto/Credit One Bank) (PRNewswire)

Credit One Bank was recognized by the USPS for its swift and inventive response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its utilization of Marketing Mail. At the onset of the pandemic and beyond, some consumers needed credit more than ever, and Credit One Bank was there to help with intelligently targeted direct mail offers. The Bank implemented innovative strategies involving retargeting prior Credit One Bank card members as well as integrating Informed Delivery campaigns and Informed Visibility data to measure the effect of Direct Mail campaigns. The Bank achieved a measurable return on investment for customer acquisition by effectively utilizing these tools.

"It is an incredible honor to be presented with this award from the United States Postal Service," remarked Ed Ng, senior vice president of marketing and account acquisition at Credit One Bank. "Throughout the many changes we've seen in our industry over the years, the USPS has continued to support us in spreading our message. We are proud to work with the USPS and their Strategic Account Manager Diane Young, and we will continue to utilize USPS's services in the future to drive innovation in our industry."

Credit One Bank is a leader in the credit card industry, offering Visa®, Mastercard®, and American Express® credit cards to millions of cardmembers nationwide.

About Credit One Bank:

Credit One Bank, N.A. is a financial services company based in Las Vegas. Driven by data, Credit One Bank offers a spectrum of products for people in all stages of their financial life, including credit cards through the Visa®, Mastercard®, and American Express® networks. Founded in 1984, Credit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card providers in the United States. Credit One Bank is the Official Credit Card of NASCAR®, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society®, and is a proud partner of WWE® and Six Flags®. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com and on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Credit One Bank