PC Building Made Easy: GIGABYTE introduces AORUS Project Stealth Computer Assembly Kit

TAIPEI, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE Technology announced today its newly developed AORUS Project Stealth computer assembly kit, a revolutionary product that features a customized combo of motherboard, graphics card, and PC case. The Project Stealth is designed to eliminate the pain points of cable clutters, obstacles to installation, and obstructed airflow with a sleek header design, making PC building an easy task and the overall experience a pleasant one.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced user in PC building, many often find the building process frustrating when connecting various cables within a limited space. While others may also struggle with cable management. To improve the PC building experience, GIGABYTE developed the Project Stealth computer assembly kit, an ingenious solution that consists of a Z690 AORUS ELITE STEALTH motherboard and an RTX 3070 GAMING OC STEALTH graphics card pre-installed in an AORUS C300G STEALTH case. Through some smart re-engineering, the Project Stealth minimizes the need for cable connection and cable management. It ultimately simplifies the building process while keeping the case interior clutter-free for a much-enhanced airflow with sleek and cleaner aesthetics.

In addition to optimizing the PC building experience, AORUS Project Stealth is designed to perform. The computer assembly kit centers around the Z690 AORUS ELITE STEALTH motherboard, which supports the latest Intel 12th-gen processors for delivering enormous processing power. Paired with the WINDFORCE-cooled RTX 3070 GAMING OC STEALTH graphics card, the Project Stealth provides an ultimate gaming platform ready for those who are looking to build a high-end gaming PC.

The AORUS Project Stealth computer assembly kit is now available. Please contact local GIGABYTE retailers for availability. To learn more about the product, visit the official GIGABYTE website: https://bit.ly/AORUSprojectstealth

