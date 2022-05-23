AEX Global Texas Hold'em Tournament, No Deposit to Play with a Prize Pool of 34,000 USDT to share

DUBAI, UAE, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AEX Global has announced that it will host a Texas Hold'em tournament on May 23 to reward new and old users with USDT rewards. The theme of the event is "No Deposit to Play Texas Hold'em Poker, 34,000 USDT to be Won!". When interacting with the game, users do not need any recharge and other additional expenses. They only need to invest in the competition. The players with the most ranking points will be rewarded, and the daily winner will receive a prize worth 2,000 USDT.

Texas Hold'em is an open card game for players. Use your own 2 closed cards in combination with 5 face up cards to form the top five cards. Compare the cards with others and the player with the biggest card can win chips from other players. The gameplay of Texas Hold'em is simple and exciting, with multiple rounds of predictable card combinations that give both lucky and smart players a chance to win.

In order to give more users the opportunity to earn rewards, the AEX Global Texas Holdem tournament will last 5 days and will be divided into 5 rounds, with two rounds played in each round. Before the start of each round of play, users will automatically receive 3,000 points and chips. After the Texas Fight game starts on May 23, they will be able to participate in the tournament. The top 50 players in each round of play can receive various amounts of USDT rewards, and the top three players can receive prizes of 2,000 USDT, 1,600 USDT and 1,000 USDT, depending on their placement.

AEX is a long-established exchange founded in 2013, advocating "safe investment and sound appreciation". Over the past 9 years, millions of users have converged on the AEX platform to exchange digital assets in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. Currently, AEX has fiat currency trading, spot trading, contract trading, lending, finance, DeFi mining, Staking and other business models for users to participate.

Over the past 9 years, AEX has gone through the crypto industry cycle almost in its entirety and has led the industry winds many times. Through various changes such as bear-bull shifts and policy changes, AEX has always been able to maintain its competitive advantage in trading, finance, DeFi, mining and other areas, and has continued to solidify its position in the first tier of exchanges.

On May 12, 2022, AEX Global officially announced the creation of an international "Digital Life Service Provider" to provide secure, complete and simple diversified financial management services to one billion people. The layout of ecosystem segments such as AEX international financial license, AEX international community, AEX institute, AEX global residency, AEX fiat channel, etc. is enabling more users to enjoy safe, open, efficient and convenient digital asset derivatives services.

The total prize fund of the AEX Global Texas Hold'em tournament is $34,000, and $6,800 is paid out daily. Users from all over the world are invited to AEX Global to join and experience it!

Time:2022-05-23 12:00(UTC)to 2022-05-27 23:00(UTC)

There are 2 games in each round

Time 1: 12:00-16:00 (UTC)

Time 2: 19:00-23:00 (UTC)

URL: https://www.aex.com/page/texas.html#/

Details: https://www.aex.com/announcement/en/blog/2022/05/23/10917.html

About AEX Global

Founded in 2013, AEX, a cryptocurrency finance exchange, is committing to providing billions of people with safe, complete, easy, and diversified digital finance management services. The closer you look, the further you see. AEX offers a wide range of scenarios covering many fields, including Fiat, Spot, Finance, Loan, and Mining. In AEX Earn, there are Fixed Savings, Flexible Savings, DeFi, Staking, and Dual Investment to meet users' demands. AEX Earn is leading the world in coin type and APR, providing users with rich earning channels.

