CECO Environmental Publishes its Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

DALLAS, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE) ("CECO"), a leading environmentally-focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment, and industrial equipment, announced today it has published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report.

The ESG report is a deeper look into how CECO helps customers meet or exceed environmental regulations and CECO's own sustainability impact. The report goes in-depth into CECO's sustainability efforts from 2018-2020 and includes key milestones from 2021.

Highlights include:

Reduced energy consumption in manufacturing facilities over the last three years, down 51 percent, and invested in recycling programs across office and manufacturing operations.

Took measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by replacing diesel trucks with compressed natural gas vehicles and shifting employees to a flexible or virtual work environment.

Set goals to strengthen diversity, equity, and inclusion ("DEI") commitments and expanded job postings to appeal and attract a more diverse pool of candidates.

"CECO recognizes that as a company, we have a responsibility to reduce our own impact on the environment as well as lead in developing solutions to address global environmental challenges for our customers," said Todd Gleason, CECO Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to publish our inaugural ESG report that details our efforts not only to help businesses across the globe provide cleaner water and reduce air and noise pollution, but also to show how we are doing our part as a company to be better stewards of the environment. A few weeks ago we celebrated Earth Day but I would suggest that for CECO, every day is Earth Day as we strive to make a positive impact on the world around us."

Added Gleason: "CECO's mission and values have long empowered employees and partners to embrace the central tenets of ESG and what it represents. While we are early in our formal ESG journey, it has already strengthened our resolve to make a positive impact."

For more information about CECO's efforts around ESG, please visit https://www.cecoenviro.com/esg/.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental is a global leader in industrial air quality and water treatment solutions serving a broad landscape of industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom Engineered Systems for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil and gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE." For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

