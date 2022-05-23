Conagra Brands Showcases Stellar Snacks Line-up at 2022 Sweets & Snacks Expo

An Industry leader to highlight new and popular offerings from a range of powerhouse brands

CHICAGO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America's leading branded food companies, is arriving at the National Confectioners Association's 2022 Sweets & Snacks Expo with an exciting variety of snack foods. Conagra's $2.9 billion1 snacking portfolio, one of the largest and fastest growing in the food industry, features iconic and emerging brands, dynamic licensed partnerships, and snack solutions to address nearly every craving. The Sweets & Snacks Expo is being held in Conagra Brands' hometown of Chicago from May 23-26.

"The Sweets & Snacks Expo is a great opportunity to connect with our customers and showcase the power of our snacking line-up," said Spencer Fivelson, VP/GM, Snacks for Conagra Brands. "Across sweet treats, meat snacks, seeds, salty snacks, popcorn, and more, our brands are ready to stand out on shelf and at the Expo."

The Conagra Brands booth will offer a look at a suite of recent innovation that debuted last fall, along with top-selling favorites from industry-leading brands, including:

Slim Jim: The undisputed leader in meat sticks2, Slim Jim® is bringing a bold array of snacks to the Expo, headlined by the meaty wallop of Slim Jim Savage. These 3 oz. meat sticks, available in Original, Mild and new Spicy, are the #1 innovation in all of meat snacks over the last three years, with nearly $40 million in sales.3

Leveraging Slim Jim's position as the No. 1 impulse purchase meat snack brand4, the new Slim Monster Short Boi™ is a .97 oz. meat stick the size of a candy bar that's specifically designed to be shelved at front end, near candy. Slim Jim fans can also enjoy the classic combo of meat and cheese with the new Slim Jim Original 'N Cheese Big Boss™, which delivers 13g of protein per pack.

Conagra's full meat snacks portfolio also includes Duke's®, America's #1 premium meat snack, and Big Mama® pickled sausage, the #1 pickled meat snack. 5

DAVID and BiGS Sunflower Seeds: With DAVID® Seeds, America's #1 seed brand6 and BiGS® Seeds, America's #1 flavored seed brand7, Conagra offers a winning combo within the sunflower seeds category. The BiGS flavor experts recently teamed up with the PIZZA! PIZZA! pros at Little Caesars®, and the result was the new BiGS Little Caesars ExtraMostBestest® Pepperoni Pizza Sunflower Seeds, a seed that truly delivers meaty, saucy, cheesy flavor.

ACT II and Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP: ACT II®, the top-selling value brand of microwave popcorn8, has entered the ready-to-eat popcorn category with the flavor popcorn lovers crave most: Butter! New 1.7 oz. bags of ACT II Butter Lovers® ready-to-eat popcorn is a delicious snack that can be enjoyed on-the-go or while enjoying your favorite movie.

Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP® popcorn continues to fuel category growth with its consumer-loved Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn made with "Real Simple Ingredients. Nothing Fake."

Andy Capp's: The Andy Capp's salty snacks portfolio continues to spur strong category growth, and has expanded beyond its beloved Hot Fries and Cheddar Fries. Andy Capp's Beer Battered Onion Rings are now available in 2 oz. bags of Original and a new Hot variety.

Snack Pack: A colorful array of Snack Pack® Juicy Gels® feature delicious flavors inspired by Fanta® and Sour Patch Kids®. Sour Patch Kids Redberry and Blue Raspberry and Fanta Orange, Grape and Pineapple are among the flavors certain to bring a smile to lunchboxes everywhere.

In addition to new products, Conagra Brands is also showcasing their collection of merchandising vehicles which enable optimal assortment, better placement, and improved product visibility to maximize impulse purchase. With solutions for in-aisle, end cap displays and counter tops, Conagra Brands offers resources to help each customer find a customized solution.

For more information on Conagra Brands, including innovation from the company's roster of nearly 100 brands, visit conagrabrands.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

