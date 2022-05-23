Kia Sells 10 Millionth Vehicle in the United States

Kia is Among the Fastest OEMs to Reach the 10 Million Mark in America

IRVINE, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its rapid expansion, this month Kia America celebrates the sale of the 10 millionth Kia vehicle in the U.S. Since start of sales in 1993, Kia's growth is one of the auto industry's greatest success stories and the result of delivering world-class quality, design and technology in every rugged and capable SUV, sporty sedan, and electric vehicle the company offers. The 10 millionth vehicle – a Runway Red all-electric EV6 purchased by Monti Charoenphong at Car Pros Kia Moreno Valley in Moreno Valley, California – underlines Kia's commitment to sustainable mobility leadership going forward.

As part of Kia's "Accelerate The Good" charitable initiatives, Kia will, in association with Ms. Charoenphong, commemorate the 10 millionth Kia sold milestone through multiple acts of giving including $10,000 donations to non-profit organizations including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, Alzheimer's Association, and Freedom Service Dogs of America. In addition, Kia will gift her family's EV6 and provide complementary access to a future NBA and Kia Forum event as part of the company's previously announced partnerships.

"Selling 10 million vehicles is a significant achievement and we at Kia are proud not only how far we've come, but also what the future has in store as we continue our push for sustainable mobility leadership," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. "To thank our customers for their support, Kia wants to give back in meaningful ways by helping those in need. We hope the positive impact of these donations will resonate for years to come."

"We have been a 'Kia Family' for many years, but once we saw the EV6, there was no question this would be our next car," said new owner Monti Charoenphong. "The day we took delivery was already very exciting, but to learn that we were also Kia's 10 millionth customer in the U.S. was unbelievable and confirmed our love of this company and to electrified driving."

Since Kia's arrival in the U.S. market, the brand has grown from offering just two models to a wide range of world-class vehicles designed to meet the needs of practically every driver on the road. Beginning with the all-electric EV6, Kia's Plan S strategy will transform the company into a leader in sustainable mobility with plans for a fully-electrified lineup in the U.S. by 2040.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

